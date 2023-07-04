The Black Hills are a destination for hundreds of thousands of tourists every year. Stunning scenery and unique towns host a myriad of tourist-catered events and activities. But some of those visitors have one thing on their mind — off-roading.

Whether on a single person motorcycle or All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) or a multi-seat side-by-side, tens of thousands of recreational motorists are traversing the Black Hills every year — and that number is exploding.

Off-highway vehicles (OHV) are allowed in the Black Hills under a seven-day, annual or commercial permit. According to the Black Hills National Forest Superintendent of Trails Jeff Burdine, in 2018, the Black Hills Forest Service issued a total of 19,371 permits. In 2022, that number almost doubled to 36,091, according to Burdine.

Currently, the National Forest Service does not limit the amount of passes issued and is not considering it in the future. But with more motorists in the Black Hills than ever before, there is increased ecological concern about their long-term impact on the environment and the pathways they traverse. Burdine shares this concern but claims there is some misunderstanding regarding the issue.

Confusion is common about the differences between “roads” and “trails,” Burdine said.

Of the 3,600 miles of roads and trails open to motorized vehicles in the Black Hills, only about 700 miles are trails limited to only Off-Highway Vehicles. Only these trails are the Forest Service’s responsibility. The rest are state and county roads that require vehicles to have a separate registration with the state, similar to any other type of vehicle.

Burdine said many people do not understand the distinction. Given that most of the motorized pathways in the Black Hills are roads and under state or county jurisdiction, the National Forest Service can only do so much.

“We can't do traffic stops and that's honestly where our biggest issue internally is. Once vehicles are registered, they can go on any road, they just have to have the permit to go on the trails,” Burdine said. “And bigger machines, anything wider than 62 inches aren’t legal on the trails so the majority of the use is on public roadways.”

Not only can his organization not enforce laws on roadways but it cannot perform maintenance tasks either, which Burdine knows many motorists are concerned about.

"Probably the majority of phone calls that I field and come through the front desk are from people with complaints about road conditions, and they call them trails because it's side by sides on them. But actually, it's a state issue," Burdine said.

Burdine explained a state-wide initiative that will address the issue.

Effective July 1st, temporary state-registration of OHVs will not be available, forcing riders to buy the annual pass which will raise to $50 — as opposed to $1 per day. Burdine said the added revenue will help maintain forest roads.

“A big chunk of that is going to go to the counties for tax funding, which I think will help alleviate some of those issues with road conditions,” Burdine said.

The Forest Service has its own initiatives in the works to create a more sustainable future for off-roading. Burdine said the service hopes to reroute some trails to keep OHVs off roads and “disturbance areas” where motorists could encounter hikers or horsemen like on the Centennial Trail.

The Centennial Trail is the premier hiking, backpacking, mountain biking and horseback riding trail in the Black Hills running north to south over a hundred miles across the entirety of the Black Hills. Currently, about 13 miles is shared with motorized trails limited to OHVs 62 inches or less in width.

“It is an issue. Particularly the last couple years, reroutes have been a big focus to try and pull side-by-sides or motorized use in general off of the Centennial Trail and to put in more connector routes to help keep motorists off roads to help keep user conflict down,” Burdine said.

Though work is being done to ensure motorists stay on the correct trails, there must also be enforcement to ensure motorists are adhering to regulations. Owners Becki and Jarod Groven of Black Hills Wilderness Edge just outside of Keystone claim motorists who disregard regulations are common.

The Groven family home is deep in the Black Hills Forest where they often see vehicles driving on trails and roads where they are not allowed. Further, each of the vehicles they rent out are fitted with a GPS tracking device which have shown motorists' tendencies to venture where they shouldn’t.

This worries Becki Groven.

“I’ve only heard of a few instances of people receiving fines, and I'm all in for the [Forest Service] using their authority,” she said. If enforcement is insufficient, Becki Groven worries irresponsible motorist behavior will cause an all-out ban of recreational riding, taking away her livelihood, which allows her family to live in the Black Hills. “We're definitely here for the long haul, so if trails get shut down because of this kind of activity then we won’t be able to stay in the area.”

Becki Groven’s sons Kyle and Austin have begun investing in the company and plan to take over when their parents retire. Becki said for this to happen, trails need to be taken care of to ensure sustainability for her business and her sons’ futures.

Burdine acknowledges Becki Groven’s concern and said he is doing his best to implement effective enforcement tactics — despite being understaffed. Like most employers, the National Forest Service was hit by the effects of COVID-19, Burdine said.

Fully staffed, there should be eight rangers patrolling the South Dakota portion of the Black Hills and four maintenance personnel keeping trails in working order, both of which are capable of writing citations. Currently, there are only eight total Forest Service workers in the Black Hills.

Though enforcement personnel numbers are down, Burdine said the Forest Service is developing innovative ways to patrol the Black Hills, especially regarding the disconnect between forest trails and county roads.

“There’s a million acres here, and we have eight people working in the whole forest. We can’t be everywhere. Because it is so hard to cover all areas, we are trying to work more directly with law enforcement,” said Burdine. He added that Forest Service and law enforcement personnel have begun working together to set up checkpoints at highly trafficked areas where trails and roads meet to ensure the appropriate authority is present to write citations.

“To make up for our lack of jurisdiction, we are trying to work with them to increase compliance and safety,” Burdine said. “And that's something that we've only just started.”

After a morning of manning the checkpoints, the two groups will patrol roads and trails together all afternoon. Last weekend was the second such collaborative effort.

The newly implemented, collaborative patrols address another major concern for Becki Groven: preservation. With more motorists than ever on the trails, there are inevitably more motorists with no concern for their environmental impact. Just one vehicle can drastically damage an area if it is wet by either driving around mud puddles, thus widening the trail, or driving through them at high speed which quickly displaces soil, resulting in deeply rutted pathways.

The Groven family does all they can to educate customers how to ride responsibly. Also, if a vehicle they rented comes back excessively muddy, the driver will be charged a fee for their irresponsible driving because for a vehicle to get extensively muddy, it must have certainly been driven too quickly through mud, which the GPS systems can also prove.

The money received from such fees are put toward trail restoration, Becki Groven said. She is unaware whether other companies use similar protocols but hopes there are others who take the issue seriously.

Burdine agrees.

If motorists plan to traverse trails in the Black Hills, it is their responsibility to check the Forest Service website and social media to ensure the trails they plan to take are open. If they fail to do so and enter a muddy area they can be cited, Burdine said.

“If there's an area where it's muddy and we've advised people not to go, we patrol those areas. And when we catch somebody going through there, then they are cited for resource damage,” Burdine said after a cost estimate to repair the damage is finalized, those individuals are responsible for covering the cost.

Since co-founding the company in 2018, Becki Groven has seen an increasing number of motorists in the Black Hills. Recognizing there is still much to understand about motorized trail use and still many more regulations to implement, she is hopeful that efforts continue to ensure a healthy National Forest.

“There's a lot of land and not a lot of enforcement. I understand that,” Becki Groven said. “But this just exploded, so it's a whole new learning curve for everybody, and we all have to keep learning.”