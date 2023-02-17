CUSTER — There was collective outrage Thursday as several hundred people gathered for a public meeting on a proposed exploratory gold drilling project in Custer County when Hell Canyon District Ranger Rob Hoelscher answered "yes" to the question, "Will this project be approved regardless of what we say?"

Minnesota-based F3 Gold, who recently came under fire in the Black Hills for a gold mining exploration project near Jenny Gulch in the Pactola area, is proposing 39 drill sites across five acres of Black Hills National Forest land west of Custer to search for gold. Access would be via public roads, like Upper French Creek Road via Highway 16, with about 5,500 linear feet of temporary access alignments.

Project plans indicate no surface water source would be used for the estimated 5,000 to 10,000 gallons of water per day needed for each drill rig.

"All water will be sourced from an approved municipal or industrial source," wrote F3 Gold in their plan of operations, submitted Aug. 15, 2022.

Hoelscher could not answer what "municipal or industrial source" would be utilized for the project.

Public objections heard, not recorded

The meeting became two intense hours of impassioned outcry from Black Hills residents who — despite the Forest Service moving locations twice to accommodate attendance — were packed into a small space, forcing some to sit on the floor and others to trail down the hallways of Custer High School.

Hoelscher said they had intended on a town hall-style event, with representatives from the Forest Service and F3 Gold planning on taking questions from small groups, but abandoned the idea due to attendance, which was easily in the range of 200 to 300 people.

While addressing the crowd, Hoelscher said "neither group" was "prepared to give a presentation," drawing scoffs and shaking heads from the audience.

It became a session of comments and questions — many of which were not answered to the satisfaction of those in attendance. The representatives from F3 Gold that Hoelscher first said were present either left early in the meeting or refused to answer any questions.

Multiple attendees asked Hoelscher why the meeting wasn't being recorded by the Forest Service if their comments were as important to the decision-making process as he said they were. He reiterated that written comments needed to be submitted.

"These processes have been in place to never actually hear the voices of the people," said Nick Tilsen, NDN Collective president/CEO. "We can't expect the U.S. government to stand up to protect us from [corporations]."

Others asked why even have meetings at all if the project will go through regardless of public opposition, to which Hoelscher said he is bound by the 1872 Mining Act, a controversial piece of legislation that declares all valuable mineral deposits on federal lands be open to mining and exploration.

"The law, as I understand it, requires me to approve the claim," Hoelscher said, later adding, "I am not for this. I am also not against this. What I'm here to do is do my job the best I can... the best I know how."

A major point of contention was the decision to do a Categorical Exclusion instead of requiring F3 Gold to do an Environmental Impact Statement. Hoelscher said his thinking was that because the Jenny Gulch project was so similar it wouldn't be necessary; the reaction from the room seemed to change his mind.

"You're just giving lip service... we have asked now [we're] demanding an environmental impact statement," said Mark Tilsen with NDN Collective.

Those in attendance in the room, heated by the sheer number of occupants and their emotion, were from a variety of different backgrounds — from Oglala Sioux Tribe Chairman Frank Star Comes Out to local business owners, scientists with the School of Mines, Black Hills Clean Water Alliance, and homeowners.

Dr. Elizabeth Racz, a lecturer and biology program coordinator at South Dakota Mines, echoed the "we don't want this sentiment."

"I'm hoping as we leave we don't leave our passion at the door," she said.

One homeowner bordering the project area asked if they should be selling their house quickly before property values go down. A women commented after that asking why — with the ever-increasing amount they pay in property taxes — they can't get their voices heard.

Others said their livestock would go thirsty — and what about people and their wells, more asked.

"What are we going to do with gold instead of water," one asked.

Several attorneys were present and brought up issues with tribal treaties. A local campground owner said his operation is held to a high standard for water quality under the law, and the mining companies should face the same.

Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Chairman Ryman LeBeau sent a letter opposing the project and telling Hoelscher they request an extension to conduct a proper traditional cultural property survey. NDN Collective action organizer Sunny Red Bear read the letter aloud in the meeting.

A local nurse said she'd pack up her bees and chickens and move to Alaska before continuing to deal with repeated mining attempts. One man asked how many times they would have to go through this — "100 more times? 1000 more times?" Hoelscher repeated that the project is just exploratory, with people in the crowd saying mining is the natural next step.

"We can't believe this stuff," Tom Swift Bird said. "Look at the history of extractive mining; you're only harming yourself."

Post-meeting reaction

After the meeting, Hoelscher told the Journal he felt overwhelmed.

"These are always hard," he said. "But it's necessary, so I don't have a choice. You gotta go through it."

Hoelscher agreed to extend the 30-day comment period, although could not commit to how long it would be extended. Several in the crowd said they needed time to contact their neighbors who are "snowbirds," a colloquial term for those that winter in warmer states but maintain property and residency in the Black Hills.

He also committed to having another meeting, with stakeholders demanding representatives from the Bureau of Land Management, F3 Gold, and the state be in attendance and ready to answer questions.

Anyone wishing to submit written comment can do so in multiple ways:

— via email to: comments-rocky-mountain-black-hills-hell-canyon@usda.gov with the subject line "Newark Exploration Drilling Project;"

— via mail to: Rob Hoelscher, District Ranger, 1019 North Fifth St., Custer, South Dakota 57730;

— hand-delivered to the above address;

— verbal comments over the phone by calling 605-673-9301.

Nick Tilsen said NDN Collective and volunteers were working with Custer Mayor Robert Brown to set up computers at the city library so people could come get help submitting their public comment.

Project documents provided by the U.S. Forest Service can be found here: fs.usda.gov or by viewing the PDF's below.