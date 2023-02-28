Fork Real Café wants to take its mission to feed people on the road. The nonprofit café is launching a “30 N 30” campaign on Wednesday to raise money for a food truck or trailer.

Fork Real Café will mark its seventh anniversary in March. The café’s goal has always been to build community through food and conversation with a pay-what-you-can concept, and Fork Real has provided more than 13,300 meals to individuals and families so far. Fork Real Café founders and executive directors Rhonda and Dave Pearcy hope a food truck will expand their capacity to feed people throughout Rapid City.

“In having different conversations with different organizations in the community, there’s still a need for the affordability of services we provide, but some people can’t get here because of work schedules or reliable transportation, so we thought why not go mobile to reach more people who need our services?” Dave Pearcy said.

Through their “30 N 30” fundraiser, the Pearcys want to raise $30,000 in 30 days to put toward the purchase of a food truck or trailer. The Pearcys hope to have a food truck ready for use by the time Family Food Truck Nights begin in May at Canyon Lake Park.

Donations of any size are welcome, Dave said. Every individual or company that donates $1,000 or more will have a chance to win a private food truck event.

Donations can be made online at forkrealcafe.org/donate or by mailing a check to 324 St. Joseph St., Rapid City, SD 57701. Be sure to add “food truck” in the memo of your check. Every dollar donated will be used locally.

“Your support is the key to helping our community in reducing hunger and improving food security,” Rhonda Pearcy said in a press release announcing the fundraiser. “We are so excited to get out into the community in a fun new way and to offer pay-what-you-can options throughout town. There are people in our community that may not be able to make it to our physical location, but with this food truck, we can come to them.”

The food truck will likely serve some favorites – including lasagna, burritos or fajitas – from the Fork Real Café menu, Dave said. The café has become known for its cheesecake and that, too, might be served at the food truck.

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted Fork Real Café to branch out into catering to help supplement the café’s income. Dave anticipates the café will scale back its catering somewhat to focus on the food truck that carries out the café’s original mission of offering pay-what-you-can meals.

Plans are for Fork Real Café’s food truck to operate during the summer, and in addition to Family Food Truck Nights, the Pearcys would like to take the truck to events such as the Hills Alive Christian music festival, as well as other locations throughout the city.

“The food truck is another way we can market and share our mission with people and hopefully drive more volunteers to the café,” Dave said.

The Pearcys also foresee a Fork Real food truck serving as a work force development tool.

“If we find a high school kid that wants to learn about food trucks … we could train (that person) or if there’s a young adult looking to start a business but doesn’t have enough money for a storefront, maybe they could start with a food truck (and learn the business from us),” Dave said.

Go to forkrealcafe.org for more information about the nonprofit and its work.