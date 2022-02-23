Format change creates fresh matchups at girls wrestling state tournament

Changes in girls wrestling will be on display at the 2022 state tournament as the sport enters its second year of competition. Last year’s two-class system has been jettisoned in favor of a one-class system, weight classifications have been restructured and for the first time, a team champion will be crowned.

And, as might be expected, with participant interest following a tradition of success on the boys side, Pierre and Canton programs, with numbers and depth, are the favorites to claim the top step on the podium.

Canton (27 girls on the roster) will send two top seeds to the mat, including a 2021 state champion, Carlee Laubach (31-0) at 170 pounds, while Pierre (17 on roster) will also field two of the top seeds in the 10 brackets.

Not to be overlooked, however, is a strong Spearfish Spartans squad that features a couple of returning state champions. Junior Maraia Kruske (35-2) will look to defend her 106-pound title, and fellow junior Taylor Graveman (34-0), last year’s 125-pound champion, will look to add a 132-pound gold medal to her treasure chest.

“Maraia Kruske is a top seed and has beaten everybody in that weight class,” Spearfish head coach John Bokker said. “And Taylor Graveman has gone up a weight class and beaten the No. 1 seeds above her, and she’s gone down and beaten the top seeds below her. Taylor is always looking for that competition and I think she is going to pretty much dominate the entire field."

Though total numbers remain small, Sturgis has qualified three competitive wrestlers as well in eighth grader Brooklyn Baird, Brooklyn Brant and Madison Snyder.

“We are excited for them," Scoopers head coach Mike Abell said. "They’ve worked hard this year in the same room and are kind of reaping the benefits of that.”

Though the Rapid City Stevens girls team is in an incipient stage, head coach Travis King is optimistic as to possibilities.

“Rapid hasn’t really taken a step with girls wrestling and my plan this offseason is to make sure I have that opportunity there for any other athletes to be part of the program," King said. "And I think I can do it.”

Other area girls making state appearances include Belle Fourche junior Hailey Rodriguez (16-11, 113), Rapid City Central junior Cassandra Witte (26-12, 120) and Hot Springs sophomore Serenity Schell (10-24, 154).

