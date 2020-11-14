Former Alabama WRs highlight Broncos-Raiders matchup

When it was time for the Las Vegas Raiders to make their first pick of the NFL draft this year, they had their choice of all the receivers with the 12th selection.

The decision they made to take the speedy Henry Ruggs III over the more polished Jerry Jeudy will resonate in the AFC West for years to come because the rival Denver Broncos scooped up Jeudy three picks later.

The two former Alabama stars will face off for the first time as pros on Sunday when Ruggs and the Raiders (5-3) host Jeudy and the Broncos (3-5).

"We loved all those receivers, we really did," Raiders coach Jon Gruden said. "CeeDee Lamb, Jeudy, there's about 10 of them. I tried to get seven or eight of them selected this year, but we only got a few of them. Jeudy, he's smooth. That's the best way to define him, he is really smooth. He knows how to run routes. ... You could probably show him the route you want done one time, and he could do it. He really knows how to creatively express himself on the football field. I love watching him play."

Jeudy has had a bigger impact so far as a rookie. He has 30 catches for 484 yards, the fourth most of any of the rookie receivers, and is getting better each week.