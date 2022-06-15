Former Box Elder police officer sentenced for aggravated sexual abuse

A former Box Elder police officer is heading to federal prison for 13 years after pleading guilty to aggravated sexual abuse of a minor at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

Judge Jeffery Viken sentenced Ricardo Olandez, 35, on May 27 to serve the 13 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release after he entered a guilty plea to forcing a minor girl to engage in sexual acts with him over the course of six weeks in April and May 2021.

A grand jury originally charged Olandez with three counts of aggravated sexual abuse and one count of abusive sexual contact. On Nov. 5 he pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated sexual abuse as part of a plea deal.

The acts took place on Ellsworth Air Force Base, where Olandez's wife was stationed, according to court documents.

The victim was 16 years old at the time and living with Olandez and his wife. She moved in with the couple in 2017 for reasons not listed in court documents.

According to a factual basis statement, which Olandez signed, he began making inappropriate, sexually-suggestive comments to the victim on April 6, 2021. That evening, he called her from her bedroom to the living room under the guise of asking her to massage his back. The rest of the family was asleep at the time.

"The defendant started touching her underneath her shirt. (She) froze and did not grasp what was happening," the document states.

Within a matter of days, Olandez raped the girl. Over the next six weeks he assaulted her "repeatedly." After the assaults, Olandez would tell the victim he loved her and require her to tell him that she loved him.

On May 14, 2021, the victim told Olandez's wife. She confronted him, he apologized repeatedly before fleeing to Montana. Law enforcement arrested him in Georgia on June 7, 2021. The Box Elder Police Department ended his employment there on May 18, 2021.

Viken credited Olandez with 355 days time served towards his sentence. He will also have to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

According to a United States Attorney's office press release, the Department of the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Heather Sazama prosecuted the case.

Olandez had five retained attorneys listed on his case from two different law firms. Two public defenders were assigned to the case and then removed when a retained attorney appeared in court to represent Olandez.

