Former Cobbler Kailleb Walton-Blanden signs to play at Northern State

Sitting on the sidelines last season because his new school didn't play made former Rapid City Central all-stater Kailleb Walton-Blanden more anxious to get on the court.
And to play closer to home.
Walton-Blanden will get his wish as he recently signed a letter-of-intent to compete at Northern State University in Aberdeen.
After Central, Walton-Blanden played one season at Gillette College (Wyoming), State Fair Community College (Missouri) and he spent a year at Le Moyne College (New York).
"I just wanted to be closer to home. I have been all over the place," he told the Journal Wednesday while taking some time off in El Paso, Texas. "It (Northern) is a really good school. I talked to my family and it was a pretty easy decision."
After joining Le Moyne last year, Walton-Blanden looked to use the momentum of his previous two seasons in which he averaged 15.0 points, 4.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game at Gillette and 13.3 points, 3.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds at State Fair.
Then COVID hit and although college basketball was played in much of the country, it wasn't played at Le Moyne. All Walton-Blanden could do is work out and watch others play.
"Seeing everybody else play was pretty hard," he said. "That part of it was tough. We were 10 minutes away from Syracuse and they were playing on television and everything, and I just wanted to be out there."
At the same time Walton-Blanden got stronger — putting on about 10 pounds of muscle — and worked on his game, particularly his outside game.
To go along with his athletic ability, he looks to be more of a threat with the 3-point shot.
"Being at Le Moyne, we did a lot of drills and lifting and my shot definitely got a lot better," he said. "I don't think in high school my shot was all there, but now adding the 3-pointer to my game, it has made a big difference."
Northern State head coach Saul Phillips thinks so as well and was pleased to land another South Dakota product.
"Kailleb turned down DI interest to join us in Aberdeen," Phillips said in a statement. "He is explosive with the ball in his hands, very athletic and knocks down 3's at a high level. He has been a disruptive defender throughout his career."
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Walton-Blanden was a three-year starter for the Cobblers, averaging 14.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game. He was a two-time all-tournament selection, the 2015-16 leading scorer at the South Dakota State Tournament, a 2017-18 all-state honoree and a finalist for Mr. Basketball South Dakota.
"His desire to move back to South Dakota, his basketball IQ and what he brings athletically to the program made it an easy choice to recruit him," said Phillips.
Not only is Walton-Blanden returning closer to home, he is joining an outstanding Division II program at Northern State. The Wolves finished with a 19-2 record last season, falling in the second round of the North Central Region tournament. In Phillips' first season, Northern State was 26-6. In the 2017-2018 season, Northern State finished second in the country, losing to Ferris State 71-69 in the D-2 national title game.
"I watched them a little bit last year and they only lost two games," Walton-Blanden said. "They had some kids transfer and everything, so I thought it would be a good time to get in. I think they have a pretty good conference, so it should be a good challenge."
Blanden-Walton said he will spend the summer working out and staying in shape, partially in El Paso and later in Rapid City working out before he goes to Aberdeen Aug. 23.
He will go to Northern State as a junior with two years of eligibility. When he is done at Northern, he would like to still keep playing basketball.
"If things go well I have always wanted to play overseas and just get to that next level," he said. "I think this year helped a lot with my game, and I know Northern is a great program and they will do everything they can to help me achieve that goal."