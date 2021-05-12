Former Cobbler Kailleb Walton-Blanden signs to play at Northern State

Not only is Walton-Blanden returning closer to home, he is joining an outstanding Division II program at Northern State. The Wolves finished with a 19-2 record last season, falling in the second round of the North Central Region tournament. In Phillips' first season, Northern State was 26-6. In the 2017-2018 season, Northern State finished second in the country, losing to Ferris State 71-69 in the D-2 national title game.

"I watched them a little bit last year and they only lost two games," Walton-Blanden said. "They had some kids transfer and everything, so I thought it would be a good time to get in. I think they have a pretty good conference, so it should be a good challenge."

Blanden-Walton said he will spend the summer working out and staying in shape, partially in El Paso and later in Rapid City working out before he goes to Aberdeen Aug. 23.

He will go to Northern State as a junior with two years of eligibility. When he is done at Northern, he would like to still keep playing basketball.

"If things go well I have always wanted to play overseas and just get to that next level," he said. "I think this year helped a lot with my game, and I know Northern is a great program and they will do everything they can to help me achieve that goal."

