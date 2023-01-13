Former county treasurer employee admits to sending confidential data to his personal email

A former Pennington County Treasurer's Office employee pleaded guilty Friday morning to unlawful use of the office's computer system during the three years he worked in the office.

Jason Ford, 49, of Hermosa, pleaded guilty to one felony count of unlawful use of a computer system with confidential data without the consent of the owner: the treasurer's office. His attorney, Paul Brankin, clarified that while Ford did have access to the computer system, he exceeded the amount of access he was authorized, which the statute counts as a violation.

Judge Jeffrey Connolly clarified that the dates of the charge, from January 2029 to March 2022, are the dates that Ford worked for the treasurer's office and that he sent confidential information from the computer system to his personal email.

The state reached a plea deal with Ford, Brankin said in court. The terms include the state dropping a misdemeanor unlawful use against Ford for accessing a computer without the consent of the owner. That charge does not include confidential data, merely unlawful access itself. It would have carried up to a one-year sentence and a $2,000 fine.

The charge he pleaded guilty to is a class 6 felony — the state's lowest felony level — and carries up to a two-year sentence and a $4,000 fine. As part of the deal, the state will recommend a 30-day jail sentence in addition to court costs and restitution. Connolly asked Ford if he understood that the court is under no obligation to abide by the state's recommendation and he could sentence him to the maximum.

Ford acknowledged that he understood. His sentencing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 10 before Connolly.

The Journal reached out to the Pennington County Treasurer's Office, which declined to comment on the case.

Journal reporter Darsha Dodge contributed to this report.