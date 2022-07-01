Former escapee sentenced for possessing a firearm

A federal judge sentenced an Eagle Butte man Monday with a record of assault and escape from custody for illegally possessing a firearm.

Chief Judge Roberto Lange sentenced Tahlon Ducheneaux, 29, to five years and one month in prison followed by three years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund for prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on March 23, 2021, court documents show. Ducheneaux was a passenger in the vehicle and immediately got out of the vehicle after the stop and started to walk away. Officers released a drug K-9 to search the vehicle, who found a red backpack in the back seat.

The backpack contained a pistol, torch lighter, methamphetamine pipe, two scales with meth residue, male clothing, body wash, deodorant and a wallet containing Ducheneaux’s tribal ID and debit card. DNA testing of the firearm confirmed Ducheneaux’s DNA was on the gun and the magazine.

A federal grand jury indicted Ducheneaux on July 13, 2021 and law enforcement arrested him on July 19, 2021. Ducheneaux pleaded guilty to the charges on March 28.

Ducheneaux was convicted of assault with a dangerous weapon and aiding and abetting in 2016. He was sentenced to two years and five months in prison with two years of supervision to follow. This sentence secured Ducheneaux’s felon status, prohibiting him from possessing a firearm.

The sentence started in January 2017. In September 2018, Ducheneaux was transferred to the Community Education Center in Rapid City to complete his sentence, which was scheduled to end on Dec. 20, 2018. On Nov. 5, 2018, CEC personnel observed Ducheneaux running from the grounds. He was arrested two days later and subsequently charged with escape from custody and sentenced to five months in custody. He pleaded guilty to the charge.

In state court, Ducheneuax pleaded guilty to a charge of first degree petty theft in 2020, impersonation to deceive a law enforcement officer in 2018 and simple assault, also in 2018.

Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services, the Northern Plains Safe Trails Drug Enforcement Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the possession case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan Dilges prosecuted the case.

