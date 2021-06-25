Former Hardhat King wins D-2 Gold Glove for USF

The Rawlings Gold Glove winners have been selected since 2007 in the collegiate and high school ranks, featuring many future Major League Baseball players. The Gold Glove Awards are selected by ABCA coaches committee.

"I am very proud of Connor," Hieb said in a statement. "Since the first day he stepped onto the USF campus, he has worked as hard as he could to be the everyday center fielder for us. He is a tremendous athlete and fierce competitor. This year, he had an outstanding season. I don't know how many times he put his body on the line to make a play for his team. He is the kind of player a head coach wishes he had at every position. He will be fun to watch over the next couple of years."

For King, making a run-saving or game-saving catch with everything on the line is what it is all about. It's as good of a feeling as delivering the game-winning hit, he says.

"I've always loved defense, I've always loved to lay out for baseballs, slide, dive, hit the walls. It's just stuff I love to do," he said. "I love being able to make plays for the pitcher and the team, trying to get us in the dugout, trying to help us win. It is all about winning."