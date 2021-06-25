Former Hardhat King wins D-2 Gold Glove for USF

Being a Division II college Gold Glove winner almost didn't happen for former Rapid City Post 22 outfielder Connor King.
Now a rising junior at the University of Sioux Falls, King almost didn't play college baseball after he used up his eligibility with the American Legion Hardhats.
He didn't get any offers for college until Sioux Falls head coach Grant Hieb called him one day and asked him to play for the Cougars.
On Friday, King was named one of nine NCAA D-II players to the 2021 ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove team, as recently announced by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings Sporting Goods.
"I honestly almost didn't play baseball, I was just going to focus on school," King said. "Grant Hieb gave me the opportunity to come play ball. I couldn't pass that up. I've loved the game ever since I was a little kid. I've had some awesome coaches and teammates. It's been a great environment in Sioux Falls."
King is the only student-athlete honored from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference for his defensive prowess and the first from Sioux Falls to receive the award. One of three outfielders honored, he was earlier named to the All-NSIC Defensive Team for the 2021 season.
"Honestly, I didn't think it would ever happen," he said. "When I found out that I made the All-NSIC Defensive Team, I was pretty stoked about that. But this came out and I was just in awe, honestly. It's an amazing feeling. Hopefully I can do it again next year, who knows?"
The Rawlings Gold Glove winners have been selected since 2007 in the collegiate and high school ranks, featuring many future Major League Baseball players. The Gold Glove Awards are selected by ABCA coaches committee.
"I am very proud of Connor," Hieb said in a statement. "Since the first day he stepped onto the USF campus, he has worked as hard as he could to be the everyday center fielder for us. He is a tremendous athlete and fierce competitor. This year, he had an outstanding season. I don't know how many times he put his body on the line to make a play for his team. He is the kind of player a head coach wishes he had at every position. He will be fun to watch over the next couple of years."
For King, making a run-saving or game-saving catch with everything on the line is what it is all about. It's as good of a feeling as delivering the game-winning hit, he says.
"I've always loved defense, I've always loved to lay out for baseballs, slide, dive, hit the walls. It's just stuff I love to do," he said. "I love being able to make plays for the pitcher and the team, trying to get us in the dugout, trying to help us win. It is all about winning."
King helped lead USF to its best season at the D-II level with a 21-21 overall record and a 16-19 conference record. The Cougars ended their season after a run in the first round of the NSIC postseason tournament, which was USF's second time making the tournament (2016). USF's 21 wins in the season tied the 2016 squad for most wins.
In 44 games in the 2021 season, King was mistake-free in the outfield, with a 1.000 fielding percentage, including 93 putouts, six assists and no errors, while making numerous dazzling plays in the outfield.
Dating to USF's last 61 games, King has not committed an error. In his career, he has made 230 putouts with 16 assists and just five errors in 102 games with 99 starts.
King credited his coaches, from Little League to college, for making him the defensive player that he is today.
"I had great coaches growing up. They taught me a lot of things," he said. "My first step is pretty good, reading the ball off the bat. Our coaches are always coming out with scouting reports and they put me in the right position to go make plays."
Offensively, King hit .293 on the season, with 41 runs on 43 hits in 147 at-bats. He totaled five doubles, two triples, two home runs, 19 RBI and 58 total bases.
King had 11 multi-hit games this season, (one four-hit game, five three-hit games, five two-hit games) and five multi-RBI games (five two-RBI games). Over the last 25 games of the season, he led USF to a 14-11 record as he hit .352 with 31 hits, 25 runs, three doubles, two triples, two home runs, 12 RBI, 42 total bases and had a .477 slugging mark and a team-best .491 on-base percentage. In that span, King had 54 putouts and four assists in patrolling center field.
At the plate in his career, he has three home runs, 40 RBI, 125 total bases, 95 hits in 237 at bats for a .285 average. He has accumulated 83 runs and 34 steals in 47 attempts.
King has been in love with the game of baseball since his T-Ball days, being "coached up," by his father, Tyler King.
He later played Little League for the Canyon Lake Rockers, Pony League for the Clippers and American Legion baseball with Post 22.
"I became passionate about baseball at a young age," he said. "I was always watching MLB games. My grandpa (“Bubba” Boos) took my family on a bunch of road trips. My dream as a little kid was to go MLB."
With two years remaining in college eligibility, and a big major award under his belt, King said he still has some goals before he's finished at USF.
"We're hoping to make a little run in the tournament these next two years," he said.
A two-time Academic All-NSIC honoree, King started as a criminal justice major at Sioux Falls, but he has now switched to elementary education because he wants to follow in the footsteps of his mother, Tara King, who teaches kindergarten and first grade at Horace Mann Elementary.
"I didn't know what to do at the beginning, and all my buddies told me to do criminal justice when I was a freshman," he said. "I learned some interesting things, but I want to be a teacher like my mom, and coach hopefully."
This summer King is working for his uncle at Quality Roofing, and playing a little amateur baseball with the Drillers alongside one of his former basketball coaches at Rapid City Stevens, Jason Olson, who also serves as the school's head tennis coach.
Those MLB dreams are basically over, but there is still baseball to play, and King will lay it out in the outfield for as long as he can.
After all, "We get to play a kids game," he said.