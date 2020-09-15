Former Jacket Tim Bishop selected to NAIA Hall of Fame

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Tuesday that Tim Bishop, former Black Hills State University student-athlete, was selected to the 2020 NAIA Hall of Fame class.

The induction ceremony will take place at the 2020-21 NAIA Cross Country National Championship in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, April 8-9.

Bishop ran for the Yellow Jackets on the cross country and track and field teams from 2000-2003 during the program's NAIA era, and was a four-time national champion and a nine-time All-American.

"I'm just humbled, it's a huge honor," said Bishop. "It's kind of surreal, it was a wonderful experience getting to run there for Scott (Walkinshaw). It's high on my teammates as well, I ran with some great guys. In my mind, those guys are hall-of-famers as well. Running and training with them every day — without those guys, none of the accomplishments or accolades would have come."

In the Dakota Athletic Conference (DAC), Bishop won six conference titles, winning the 800 meters four times as well as the mile and 1,500 meters. He was named the DAC-10 Most Valuable Senior in cross country in 2002, and in track and field in 2003 at the outdoor championships where he also earned Most Valuable Performer of the championships.