Former mayor of Summerset resigns as consultant from city

George Mandas.jpg

George Mandas

At a special meeting Sunday, the city of Summerset accepted the resignation of George Mandas — a consultant and former mayor of the community.

According to a statement read by Mayor Melanie Torno after an executive session: "All city employees and committee members including the mayor and the commission, learned of a legal action on the late afternoon of Friday," she said. "We, the city, were not privileged or informed of any information regarding this case from Mr. Mandas, legal representation, or from any government entity."

The board of commissioners unanimously accepted Mandas' resignation at the meeting.

Mandas, a 56-year-old who was the mayor of Summerset for almost a decade, recently pleaded guilty to using a video device to secretly record a woman hired to work in his home as a dog sitter last fall.

"If elected officials, appointed officials, and/or city employees violate our higher standard of character and integrity, the issues will be addressed swiftly, fairly, and truthfully through the appropriate protocols and procedures established through S.D. codified laws and city ordinances. At this time, the city of Summerset, elected and appointed officials of Summerset and city employees do not have any further public or private comment regarding the personal and legal issue related to Mr. Mandas," Torno said.

Mandas received a 60-day suspended sentence in a plea deal with the Meade County State's Attorney's Office.

 
