Former Mines head football coach Stacy Collins hired by Penn State

Former South Dakota Mines head football coach Stacy Collins has been hired as special teams coordinator/outside linebacker/nickels coach at Penn State, head coach James Franklin announced Tuesday.

"I'm extremely excited about the opportunity to work under the leadership of Coach Franklin and join the Penn State family," Collins said. "I look forward to developing and growing our special teams units, which has had a history of success during coach's tenure. I'm also excited to work with Coach Diaz and the defensive staff to continue to build on the strong defensive tradition of Penn State. My family and I can't wait to start this new chapter in Happy Valley."

Collins was the head coach for the Hardrockers for four seasons and led SD Mines to winning seasons in 2013 and 2015.

In 2014, South Dakota School of Mines set single-season school records for first downs, passing yards and total yards. Over the 2014-15 seasons, 14 student-athletes earned all-conference honors.

"We are excited to welcome Stacy Collins to Happy Valley," Franklin said. "As a veteran coach, Stacy brings a wide variety of experiences to our staff having served as a head coach, defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator during his career. He will bring significant value to our program and has a great depth of special teams knowledge and has found great success as a coordinator.

Collins, who has 24 years of collegiate coaching experience, joins the Nittany Lions after spending the 2021 season as Boise State's special teams coordinator and edge coach.

Prior to Boise State, Collins spent five seasons (2016-20) at Utah State, including the 2020 season as the co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach. He held the role of special teams coordinator and running backs coach in 2019, he mentored inside linebackers in 2017-18, and served as the special teams coordinator in 2016.

Prior to South Dakota Mines, Collins spent the 2011 season as the special teams coordinator at Portland State. From 2008-10, Collins was the special teams coordinator and linebackers/defensive line coach at Central Washington.

In addition to his collegiate experience, Collins coached three seasons (1999-2001) for the Vienna (Austria) Vikings of the European Federation of American Football. The Vikings won Austrian national championships all three seasons.

Collins played linebacker at Western Oregon for four seasons (1993-97). He earned a bachelor's degree in physical education (1998) and a master's in education (2001).

A native of Sutherlin, Oregon, Collins and his wife, Mandi, have four daughters, Kayla, Mackenzie, Kylee and Mackenna.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0