Former New Underwood teacher, insurance companies settle out of court

A former New Underwood teacher and coach has reached a settlement with his insurance company after he suffered devastating injuries when the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a speeding car.

D.J. Toczek was employed by the New Underwood School District when he was injured in a July 8, 2017 crash in Wyoming.

According to a complaint filed against the New Underwood School District, Toczek was thrown from his motorcycle after a vehicle driven by Christopher Nesius crashed into him while fleeing from law enforcement at more than 100 mph on an interstate highway.

Toczek suffered a traumatic brain injury, broken bones and other injuries in the crash.

Until the settlement was reached, Toczek could not receive funds from uninsured motorist coverage.

Toczek was able to recover $350,000 from his underinsured and uninsured insurance coverage since Nesius was uninsured, but was unable to touch those funds due to a lien claim filed by Wellmark for $332,705.

Wellmark represented that the lien claim was for money to be paid back to the New Underwood School District. After filing the civil suit against the school district, Wellmark asserted that it was entitled to $262,705, with the remaining $70,000 to be repaid to the school district's insurance.

After settling the lawsuit last month, Toczek received $120,000 of the $350,000, while The Rawlings Company received $110,000. Rawlings and its attorney represented Black Hills Educational Benefits Cooperative, the insurer, and Wellmark. The remaining $120,000 went to attorney fees, court costs, expenses and sales tax.

“I’m happy it’s over. That’s a way to sum it up,” Toczek told the Rapid City Journal in a phone interview Monday.

“The biggest thing, if I could give any advice for anyone that went through a traumatic wreck then gets into a battle with insurance companies, is it’s just going to take a lot of time,” he said. “The way the court system works anymore, and the way the insurance companies work, it’s going to take a long time and you just have to be patient and you have to keep positive.”

Wellmark retained the Rawlings Group to find out if the insurer was entitled to a reimbursement.

University of South Dakota School of Law Professor Emeritus Roger Baron and Rapid City attorneys Frank Bettman and Tina Hogue represented Toczek.

Baron said Wellmark and The Rawlings Company may decide to pay some of the settlement funds they received to the school district’s insurance cooperative.

“But under the terms of the agreements and paperwork, there is no obligation to pay any portion of the $110,000 to the co-op,” Baron said.

New Underwood Superintendent Katie Albers declined to comment on the settlement.

“Rawlings picked out the attorney to represent Wellmark in this litigation. Rawlings asks for all the money to be paid to it and then it will pay it to ‘whomever’ it belongs,” Baron said. “Before filing suit, the deception was that the money would be paid to the school district. Only after we filed suit, did Wellmark have to ‘come clean’ and tell us who really gets the money.”

The civil court battle took four years before the settlement was reached, Toczek said.

“My lawyers had to go through a long process, going through one thing then crossing it off before they found a point where they could find some money through my insurance company in the uninsured motorist claim,” he said.

“It’s just a very confusing and interesting world in the insurance game. You sign these policies and see uninsured motorist claims and you think that’s going to cover you. In a way it is, but in another way they’re just looking out for themselves.”

As far as the healing goes, Toczek said he's not sure that'll ever recover from the crash

"My neck and shoulders are always in pain. I have chronic headaches from the traumatic brain injury," said Toczek, who is now the athletic director at Bennett County High School.

After the crash, Toczek spent two-and-a-half months in the hospital followed by nine months of therapy and one year of counseling.

"I honestly can't even comprehend the cost of the medical bills that myself and my parents have received," he said.

Toczek said his saving grace was becoming a father to his daughter, Avery, who was born eight months after the crash.

"She truly saved my life," he said of the 3-year-old.

