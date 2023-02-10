A former Pennington County Treasurer's Office Employee was sentenced to spend 30 days in the county jail after he admitted to sending confidential information from the state computer system to his personal email account over the three years he worked in the office.

Jason Ford, 49, of Hermosa, pleaded guilty on Jan. 13 to one felony count of unlawful use of a computer system with confidential data without the consent of the owner: the treasurer's office. Ford did have lawful access to the information, but he did not have the legal right to forward that information to himself from January 2019 to March 2022, the time-frame he worked at the office. .

Ford pleaded guilty on Jan. 13 to the class 6 felony — the state's lowest felony level. The crime carries up to a two-year sentence and a $4,000 fine. Connolly sentenced Ford to 90 days in the county jail, with 60 days suspended. He'll also be required to pay court costs and a $1,000 fine as well as serve two years on probation. He is also barred from accessing state computer systems for two years.

Ford has six months to complete the 30-day sentence. Connolly said he can work with probation to schedule a turn-in date and does not have to serve the 30 days consecutively.

The state dropped a misdemeanor unlawful use charge against Ford in exchange for the guilty plea. When he was charged in September 2022, he initially pleaded not guilty.

Neither Ford's lawyer, Paul Brankin, nor the state knows why Ford forwarded about 40 peoples' information to his personal email, which included social security numbers, driver's license numbers, photos, emails and vehicle title information.

"I don't know what the intent was," Brankin said.

Connolly scolded Ford, saying that his actions violated the public's trust in the government to protect confidential information. The judge said that as someone who served in the military and was an eagle scout, Ford "should know better."

Pennington County Treasurer Janet Sayler said she implemented security changes in the office after Ford's apprehension, including a rule banning cell phones from employee desks. She added that she and her chief deputy periodically check employee email accounts to ensure they haven't sent confidential information to themselves.

"My job is to protect the public. It's a matter of integrity with my office, and he didn't abide by that integrity," Sayler said. "I will not tolerate a dishonest employee."