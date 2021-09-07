 Skip to main content
Former Rapid City business owner pleads guilty to fourth-degree rape
A former Rapid City business owner was given a suspended imposition after pleading guilty to rape.

Matthew Batchelder, former owner of Batchelder's Plummer Piano & Organ, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree rape, which involves a victim between the ages of 13 and 16.

Batchelder was indicted on three counts of fourth-degree rape by a grand jury in November 2020, according to court documents.

Two of the three counts were dismissed and Batchelder was sentenced on Aug. 20 to 180 days in jail, with 90 days suspended, and ten years of probation, documents state.

Batchelder is listed as an inmate in the Pennington County Jail. 

