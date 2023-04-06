Former Rapid City Mayor Jerry Munson, 67, died Thursday at his home.

Munson served as Rapid City mayor from 2001-2003 and was the city’s 54th mayor. He had previously served on the Rapid City Council from 1999-2001. During his Council tenure, Munson served as council president.

Munson was born and raised in Rapid City. He attended Rapid City public schools and attended Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota. He owned and operated a fishing boat dealership in Rapid City for 15 years before retiring in 1996. He also founded, established and sold a successful outdoor advertising company.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the death today of former Rapid City Mayor Jerry Munson," Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said in a statement posted online Thursday. "Jerry served on the Rapid City Council, including in a leadership capacity as council president before serving the community as mayor for two years. As mayor, Jerry helped guide the community through the difficult days and months that followed the 9-11 attacks, which impacted all Americans and every community in our nation.

"Jerry was a long-time Rapid City businessman who cared deeply about the Rapid City community and its citizens and that was reflected in his commitment to public and community service. He served the past six years as a dedicated volunteer with the West River Retired Senior Volunteer Program. Jerry didn’t shy away from sharing his opinion on issues of importance to him. I offer my condolences to Jerry’s family and friends.”

The cause of death was not immediately available. Since the death occurred at Munson’s home, Rapid City police are continuing their investigation which is normal operating procedure, the City said in their statement. Mayor Allender said he did not anticipate any further release of information.