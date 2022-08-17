Former Rapid City Salvation Army leader had over a million files of child pornography

Words of support from family members, graphic descriptions of violent child pornography and references to faith filled the courtroom during the Tuesday afternoon sentencing of a former Rapid City Salvation Army leader.

At the end of the almost two-hour hearing, District Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced Javier Moreno, 41, to 17-and-a-half years in federal prison followed by eight years of supervised release for receipt of child pornography. The prison sentence fell at the top of federal sentencing guidelines and shy of the 20-year legal maximum.

The 41-year-old pleaded guilty on Dec. 15, 2021 to one count of receipt of child pornography in exchange for the federal government dismissing the possession of child pornography count listed on his May 2021 indictment.

According to Journal archives, Moreno was a captain and the Black Hills Area Coordinator with the Salvation Army. South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Investigator Jesse Fagerland opened a case in April 2021 regarding a CyberTip from Kik Messenger flagging child pornography, according to court documents.

Investigators later determined the person responsible for the April 2021 tip was also responsible for another incident in October 2020.

A Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) analyst linked the tips to the Salvation Army Camp located at Thunderhead Falls, “along with several other locations.” Moreno lived at the camp and worked at the Salvation Army offices located on North Cherry Avenue in Rapid City. IP addresses associated with the Cybertips linked both addresses to the illicit images. HSI also linked the IP addresses to Moreno’s work phone Verizon Wireless account.

He was arrested on May 13, 2021 after law enforcement executed a search warrant at the camp and found child pornography linked to the account tied to Moreno, according to a Pennington County Sheriff’s Office news release distributed at the time.

Court documents show law enforcement confiscated 33 devices from Moreno, including hard drives, SD cards, iPods, laptops, flash drives, smart phones, a flip phone, a slide phone and a Blackberry phone. The judge ordered Moreno to forfeit all the items to the United States.

The prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Collins, noted during the Tuesday hearing that Moreno possessed over one million child pornography files. She said those, herself included, who had to view the content will live with the images forever, noting the sounds of infants’ and children’s cries and screams as particularly horrifying.

Viken also noted “the screams of these helpless children'' he heard while reviewing some of the footage, as the United States Sentencing Commission requires to understand the nature of the footage when determining a sentence. Viken noted videos and photos in Moreno’s collection depicted infants clearly younger than one-year-old. The content included bestiality, torture and bondage of infants and children.

“I don’t know how you dealt with the cries and screams in these videos,” Viken told Moreno.

Viken said that over his almost 13 years on the federal bench in Rapid City, he’s seen a wide range of child pornography cases, and the images in Moreno’s extensive collection were “among the most disturbing, violent and exploitive I’ve seen in any case.”

The senior judge also noted he didn’t see any children who were mid-teens or older in the collection.

Despite the shocking content mentioned during the sentencing hearing, Moreno had ample family support. Falling shy of 124 pages of victim impact letters, family still submitted 47 total pages of support letters. Six people sat on Moreno’s side of the courtroom and four spoke in his favor. About 20 people sat on the prosecution's side, including Pennington County Sheriff-Elect Brian Mueller.

Cynthia Eggers, Moreno’s ex-mother-in-law, said Moreno is still her son and “always will be.”

His older brother, Al Moreno, said his brother is a “kind and gentle guy.”

“It pains me to not be able to protect him like I used to,” Al said.

Moreno’s older sister, Judy Moreno said “I know it looks like he’s a bad person, but he’s not.” She also added her brother has her support “100 plus percent.”

Moreno’s now ex-wife, Kelsie Moreno, said Tuesday would have been the couple’s 19th wedding anniversary, and she knows Moreno “better than anyone else.” She said he has a “giving spirit” and “generous heart.”

She said his crimes may lead people to believe he’s a terrible person, and although he did terrible things, he is “a good man who suffered horrible things.” She thanked a detective in the room for stopping Moreno, and said her “fervent prayer is he’ll get the help he desperately needs.”

She asked the judge to take into account all that Moreno is and not just “the list of crimes in a file folder.”

Viken said Moreno wrote in his pre-sentencing letter that he was bullied since first grade for his lack of a left eye, which he lost to cancer as an infant. Moreno’s parents were ministers who moved around frequently. The letter also stated there was a lack of openness with discussing sexuality as Moreno grew up.

Moreno also wrote about an incident in second grade, when an older school girl “performed a sex act on him on a school bus,” the judge paraphrased. Collins, on behalf of the government, described the incident, saying “a girl rubbed up against him on a bus.” She stated “bullying is horrible, but not an excuse.” Viken asked Moreno to consider how traumatic some of the acts against the children in his collection must be compared to his own experience.

Viken also said Moreno wrote in his letter that he began to view child pornography at the age of 21, and he progressed to more graphic images as time went on.

Moreno’s defense attorney, Paul Andrews, asked the court for a five-year sentence, the federal mandatory minimum, citing Moreno’s work in the community with the Salvation Army and his family support. He said his client “dedicated his adult life to helping others.”

Andrews also noted that child pornography is often downloaded “from packages,” meaning Moreno would have received images he did not like. However, Viken noted that Moreno mentioned in his letter he would trade the images he didn’t prefer for images he did prefer, which the judge said “perpetuates the industry.”

Andrews clarified he meant that images were “not of personal interest to (Moreno),” and not that Moreno did not have some use for them in terms of trading and sharing.

Speaking on his own behalf through tears, Moreno apologized to the children in his collection "for the abuse, trauma, and for my part in it.” He also apologized to “my wife of 19 years today. I’m sorry for all the pain I caused. Even though we’re no longer married, you are a treasure to me.”

He apologized to his family for the hardship he caused them and the “shame” he brought to the family name. Moreno called pornography “an evil that leads you down a dark path.”

“I failed as a leader both professionally and spiritually,” Moreno said, adding his “mind had him doing shameful things,” and he is working on getting his head lined up with his heart.

“Each one of us is more than the worst thing we’ve done,” Moreno said.

Moreno ended his remarks reading Luke 13:6-9 from the Bible, in which Luke recounts Jesus telling a parable of a man who had a fig tree growing in his vineyard. The owner of the vineyard told the man who cared for the vineyard to cut the fig tree down because for three years it had yielded no fruit. The vineyard keeper said to leave it alone for one more year while he cares for it. The man said that if it doesn’t yield fruit in a year, it can be cut down.

“I am committed to tending to this tree,” Moreno said.

Viken delayed the restitution portion of the sentencing. Another hearing will be held in about 90 days. Moreno's lawyer will attend on his behalf.