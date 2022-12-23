Former Rush assistant coach Jeremy Gates was terminated from team

The Rapid City Rush terminated the contract of assistant coach Jeremy Gates in mid-November, the organization said, declining to provide a specific reason and stating only that it was due to a culmination of several things.

Gates was suspended from the team on Nov. 8, the Rush told the Journal, and the organization conducted an internal investigation into the 35-year-old and officially terminated his at-will employment contract on Nov. 15.

His termination date came three days before he appeared in a Pennington County courthouse regarding a hearing for a permanent protection order, commonly known as a restraining order, filed against him. A woman with whom he had a romantic relationship alleged in the protection order application incidents of sexual and emotional abuse committed by Gates, which inflicted fear in her and her children, according to court records.

According to the application, police were called to one particular incident but no arrests were made. Rapid City Police referred the Journal to Pennington County Sheriff's Office. Pennington County Sheriff spokesperson, Helene Duhamel, told the Journal there was no active investigation into Gates as of Dec. 9.

The woman's application, which included asking for the maximum protection order period of five years, was submitted Nov. 3. A temporary protection order lasting 17 days was put in place and had been set to expire the day after the hearing on Nov. 18.

Gates’ summons to appear at the hearing was served Nov. 7 at The Monument, the day before the Rush suspended him.

The permanent order hearing took place the morning of Nov. 18 where the application was dismissed at the request of the woman, who appeared without an attorney. Gates appeared with Johnathan P. McCoy of Rapid City law firm Costello Porter.

Members of the Rapid City Rush ownership did not explicitly state Gates was terminated due to the allegations.

They released the following statement: “The Rapid City Rush do not condone the type of behavior that has been alleged against a former employee of the team, Jeremy Gates. Once we were made aware of the allegations, the organization took them seriously. We acted swiftly and decisively by terminating the employment of Mr. Gates."

Gates, nor McCoy, responded to requests for comment. Gates played once season for the Rush in 2014-15 before joining the coaching staff in 2019.

Shalom Baer Gee contributed to this report.