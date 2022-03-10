Former Rush goalie making NHL debut

Former Rapid City Rush goalie Erik Kallgren made his NHL debut on Thursday night against the Arizona Coyotes.

He made the start between the pipes for the Toronto Maple Leafs and became the 720th former ECHL player to reach the NHL.

Kallgren is the 22nd former ECHL player to make his NHL debut during the 2021-22 season. He went 2-1-0 with a 2.70 goals-against average and a save percentage of .924 in three appearances with the Rush during the 2019-20 season.

A seventh-round selection (183rd overall) of the Arizona Coyotes in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Kallgren has appeared in 28 career games in the American Hockey League with Toronto and Tucson with an overall record of 15-9-1 with one shutout, a 2.93 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906.

