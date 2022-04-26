 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Former Stevens assistant Matt McIntosh named RC Christian head football coach

  • Updated
Matt McIntosh

 Beardsley Jensen and Lee

Matt McIntosh has been named the new head coach of the Rapid City Christian football team.

McIntosh served as an assistant coach at Rapid City Stevens under head coach Michael Scott for the past two seasons. He was part of the staff at Stevens that snapped a 12-game losing streak last fall with an upset win over Sioux Falls Jefferson.

Before his time with the Raiders, he was the head coach of the eighth grade team at Southwest Middle School.

McIntosh announced the move in a tweet Tuesday evening.

"I am proud to announce that I am the new Head Coach of the Rapid City Christian high school football program," he said. "I look forward to the challenges ahead. Thank you (Michael Scott) for everything."

He succeeds Nathan Long who, coached the Comets for one season. Christian finished last season 3-5 overall.

"Congratulations Coach McIntosh and thank you for the last two years and all of your hard work and dedication," Scott said in a tweet.

McIntosh works as an attorney at Beardsley Jensen and Lee in Rapid City. According to the firm's website, his practice includes civil litigation, criminal defense, workers compensation and insurance defense.

