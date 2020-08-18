Former UW star Purcell not getting comfy with late bloomer success

Then, he spent two years just trying to win another job on Sundays.

In 2017, he spent time on the practice squads of the Bears, Patriots and Chiefs and he spent 2018 out of football completely after getting cut in camp by Kansas City.

Before signing with Denver in 2019, he played for the Salt Lake Stallions of the ill-fated Alliance of American Football.

So it's easy to see why he always has his guard up, even as the Broncos' incumbent nose tackle.

"It feels good as long as they know that I can play football," Purcell said. "I'm going to give them everything I can, and I'll play as long as I can. I'm just happy to be here."

Fangio sounds just as excited about having Purcell back as he does about getting defensive lineman Jurrell Casey in a trade with Tennessee and about the return of pass rusher Bradley Chubb from a knee injury.