Former Wyoming QB Josh Allen has Bills offense humming

Rather than having to lean on its defense to limit scoring opportunities, the offense is forcing opponents to keep pace.

From 2012 through last season, the Bills were 8-58 when allowing 21 or more points. They're already 6-3 this season, and scored 30 or more points six times, the same number Buffalo managed in its previous three years combined.

It's much the result of Allen. He's topped 300 yards passing six times, one short of matching the team's single-season record. And he's accounted for 33 touchdowns (26 passing, six rushing and one receiving), one short of matching Hall of Famer Jim Kelly's franchise record set in 1991.

The offensive eruption is a testament to a defensive-minded coach in Sean McDermott placing his trust in the strong-armed quarterback, who has been let loose by coordinator Brian Daboll's innovative attacking approach.

And it's a credit to general manager Brandon Beane, who refused to sit still this offseason in addressing what he considered to be the Bills' biggest flaw in saying they needed to score more points.