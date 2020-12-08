Former Wyoming QB Josh Allen has Bills offense humming

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The way Josh Allen and Buffalo's offense is humming, the Bills appear better equipped to overcome the deficiencies in their two most recent one-and-done playoff exits.
Allen's 3,403 yards passing rank fifth in the NFL and already place him eighth on Buffalo's single-season list. The Bills' 333 points scored through 12 games already match their total in 17 games, including playoffs, last year.
And the third-year quarterback from the University of Wyoming continued his upward trajectory during a 34-24 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
Allen finished 32 of 40 for 375 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions for the AFC East-leading Bills (9-3), in wowing teammates and opponents alike.
"You've got to give him credit, man," 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman said. "He played a freaking fantastic game."
This certainly isn't the plodding Tyrod Taylor-led offense that produced 263 yards and crossed midfield three times in a 10-3 wild-card playoff loss at Jacksonville in January 2018.
And it doesn't resemble the Allen-led hot-then-cold attack which managed just two field goals on its final seven possessions, and squandered a 16-0 third-quarter lead in a 22-19 OT wild-card loss at Houston this past January.
Rather than having to lean on its defense to limit scoring opportunities, the offense is forcing opponents to keep pace.
From 2012 through last season, the Bills were 8-58 when allowing 21 or more points. They're already 6-3 this season, and scored 30 or more points six times, the same number Buffalo managed in its previous three years combined.
It's much the result of Allen. He's topped 300 yards passing six times, one short of matching the team's single-season record. And he's accounted for 33 touchdowns (26 passing, six rushing and one receiving), one short of matching Hall of Famer Jim Kelly's franchise record set in 1991.
The offensive eruption is a testament to a defensive-minded coach in Sean McDermott placing his trust in the strong-armed quarterback, who has been let loose by coordinator Brian Daboll's innovative attacking approach.
And it's a credit to general manager Brandon Beane, who refused to sit still this offseason in addressing what he considered to be the Bills' biggest flaw in saying they needed to score more points.
Beane boldly delivered by giving up a first-round draft pick to acquire Stefon Diggs in a trade with Minnesota to provide the Bills a trio of established receivers rounded out by John Brown and Cole Beasley. Beane didn't stop there and selected Gabriel Davis in the fourth round.
Diggs is tied for the league lead with 90 catches and ranks fifth with 1,037 yards receiving. Beasley is coming off a career-best outing with nine catches for 130 yards and a touchdown against the 49ers. Davis, who has taken on a larger role with Brown on injured reserve (ankle), now leads Buffalo with five touchdowns after scoring on Monday night.
Add it up, and Buffalo has finally entered the NFL's modern-day era by playing an entertaining and, more important, winning brand of football that has the team in position to clinch its first division title since 1995.
Allen brushed off the attention and references to Kelly.
"It's obviously cool to be mentioned in the same sentence, but my focus is doing what I can do to put this team in the best situations to win football games," Allen said. "That's all that matters to me."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!