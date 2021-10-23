Fort Lewis edges Hardrockers in five sets

The Fort Lewis volleyball team earned a hard-fought 3-2 victory over South Dakota Mines Friday night in Durango, Colo.

The Skyhawks jumped out to an early two-set advantage with a 25-23 win in the first, followed by a 25-16 victory in the second.

The Hardrockers battled back to take the third set 25-21, before tying the match at two sets apiece with a 25-22 victory in the fourth.

Despite losing the last two sets, Fort Lewis bounced back in the fifth and put the match away with a 15-13 win.

Alexis Hobie led the Skyhawks with 20 kills, while Chailyn Swenson and Natalia Lambos chipped in with 10 apiece.

Payton Harmann led the team in assists with 32 and Kamryn Lopez finished with 18 digs.

Shyann Bastian led the way for Mines with 15 kills, Dejah Behrend added 10 kills and Kiley Metzger finished with 25 assists.

The Hardrockers (9-10 overall, 3-8 RMAC) will close out the weekend today at Western Colorado (4 p.m.).

Western Colorado downs BHSU in four

The Mountaineers bounced back from a loss in the third set as they earned a 3-1 win over Black Hills State Friday in Gunnison, Colo.

Western Colorado won the first two sets 25-15 and 25-23, before the Yellow Jackets took the third 25-23 to make it 2-1.

The Mountaineers got back on track and closed out the match with a 25-16 victory in the fourth set.

Jordyn Todd paced Western Colorado with 13 kills, Emily Magone added 12 kills and Kat Finnerty finished with 10.

Mariah Robinson and Kindra Cerrone led BHSU with 15 kills apiece, while Madison Hoopman chipped in with 13.

Karly Marx had 49 assists to lead the Yellow Jackets and Haedyn Rhoades finished with 17 digs.

Black Hills State (5-14 overall, 2-9 RMAC) will play at Fort Lewis College today at 3 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

BHSU falls to Westminster on the road

The Westminster women’s soccer team used a pair of first-half goals to pick up a 3-0 win over Black Hills State University Friday in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Griffins kicked off the scoring in the 19th minute of the opening half as Alexa Maple scored on an assist from Brynnae Braun.

They would add to their advantage 11 minutes later on a goal from Sophia DeGeronimo to make it 2-0 at the break.

Westminster scored its last of the game with less than a minute remaining in regulation on a goal from Cassidy Orr.

The Yellow Jackets (3-8-1 overall, 2-5-1 RMAC) will host Fort Lewis College on Friday.

Men’s Soccer

Colorado Mesa shuts out Mines

The Colorado Mesa men’s soccer team scored a trio of second half goals as it pulled away for a 4-0 victory over South Dakota Mines Friday afternoon in Grand Junction, Colo.

Demetrio Baldo opened the scoring for the Mavericks in the 34th minute to take a 1-0 advantage into the half.

After Mesa scored in the 50th minute to extend the lead to 2-0, Ramses Atahualpa found the back of the net to make it 3-0 with 23 minutes remaining in regulation.

Nick Rizzo scored in the 84th minute to put the game away.

South Dakota Mines (1-12-1 overall, 0-7-0 RMAC) will play Sunday at Westminster College.

High School Volleyball

BELLE FOURCHE 3, SPEARFISH 0: The Broncs earned their 25th win of the season with a victory over the Spartans on Friday.

Belle Fourche took the first set 25-16, won the second 25-18 and closed it out with a 25-8 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Broncs (25-7) will travel to Hill City on Tuesday, while Spearfish (4-18) hosts Rapid City Central.

HURON 3, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: The Tigers cruised to a straight set victory over the Cobblers Friday night in Huron.

Huron won the first set 25-19, took the next set 25-12 and put it away with a 25-23 victory in the third.

No other information was made available for this match.

Rapid City Central (6-23) will play at Mitchell today at 1:30 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0