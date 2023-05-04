Federal Courthouse Andrew W. Bogue Federal Building and United States Courthouse in Rapid City.

A Fort Thompson man is facing seven different counts in federal court for allegedly sexually abusing two young girls in Rockyford on a single day in March.

A grand jury charged Loren Goodlow, 33, on April 20 with six counts of sexual abuse of a minor and one count of abusive sexual contact — all alleged to have happened on March 18.

According to a court document filed by a U.S. Probation/Pretrial Services officer, Goodlow called the probation office on March 22 and told them someone accused him of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl.

Goodlow was on supervised release at the time after serving a six-month federal prison sentence for assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.

Court documents show Goodlow admitted to hitting a Bureau of Indian Affairs correctional officer in August 2018 while in the Lower Brule Correction Center.

After Goodlow made the phone call, the probation office spoke with the FBI, which confirmed they were investigating Goodlow. In light of that investigation, the probation office had Goodlow report to Community Alternatives of the Black Hills, a treatment center in Rapid City.

Once he was indicted, the FBI arrested Goodlow on April 21 in Rapid City. He was booked into the Pennington County Jail.

Goodlow pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment on April 24 when he appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollman at the federal courthouse in Rapid City.

If Goodlow is convicted, he would face a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and up to a $250,000 for each count, a possible total of 105 years in prison if the sentences were to run consecutively.

Goodlow's trial is scheduled to begin on June 27 if he does not reach a plea agreement with the government by June 9. However, it is common for the court to move trial dates and deadlines when either the government or the defense requests continuances.