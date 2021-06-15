Forum to highlight service organizations

Rapid City residents will be able to hear from seven organizations that serve the city’s most vulnerable populations.
The Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors (MOA) and Rapid City Human Relations Commission will host a community learning forum Thursday, the first in what organizers hope will be a series of discussions under the theme “the more you know, the better we do.”
“The more the community knows, the better we as a community can do,” said Karen Mortimer of the MOA. “It’s an opportunity for people to learn and think together.”
Mortimer said this is the first public event for the MOA and Human Relations Commission partnership. She said they wanted to lead with something that addresses the concerns and questions some had about resources for the most vulnerable in the community.
Rapid City Police Department, Care Campus, Creek Patrol, Rapid City Fire Department’s Mobile Medic, Health and Human Services, Oyate Health and Camp Mniluzahan officials will all be present at the forum.
Human Relations Commission coordinator Malcolm Chapman said the seven organizations selected are providing resources that people might not know about.
Chapman said in addition to the educational component, the two organizations hope to bring people together to learn and find new ways to be together along with increasing the collective awareness and knowledge within the community.
“Another would be fostering a better appreciation for different solutions,” he said. “My approach might be different from yours, however no less valid or valued. I think we should figure out how to bring people together to look at different approaches.”
Mortimer said this is also an opportunity for people to learn about the partnership.
She said the partnership was just formalized and will work together to fulfill “BEAM” or Bridging cultures, Educating ourselves and others, Advocacy and Modeling respect.
Mortimer said the MOA have been working to bridge cultures over the last six or seven years through the Lakota Nation Invitational, powwow and others, along with work on the Indian Boarding Schools land substitution.
She said they hope to expand that work and broaden their scope. She said advocacy comes in a variety of ways, and modeling respectful behaviors isn’t just left up to the people in the organizations.
“It’s every person, truly every person’s responsibility to model respectful behaviors,” she said. “We’re going to hold that up as a real goal of ours, we hope for the whole community to be kind to one another and be respectful to one another.”
Doors will open at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Western Dakota Tech Event Center with presentations beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Those interested in getting involved or with further questions about the forum should contact Chapman at 605-718-2420.
