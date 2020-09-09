Forward Brauer re-signs with Rush

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City Rush announced Monday that forward Bo Brauer has been re-signed for the 2020-21 campaign.

Brauer joined the Rush at the end of the 2019-20 season following a trade deadline deal for cash considerations with the Worcester Railers. He played in the final game of the season with the Rush on March 7 against Utah, his only appearance with the team. Before his acquisition by the Rush, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound forward earned six goals, 10 assists and 16 points in 51 games with the Railers.

“I only got to play one game with the Rush, but I was sold on this organization, my teammates, and this community from the moment I came into Rapid City. I’m ecstatic to come back for a full season,” Brauer said. “From the time Coach Tetrault acquired me at the trade deadline, to my exit meeting at the end of last season, to my re-signing this summer, he constantly said ‘I want you on my team."

A native of Edina, Minn., Brauer enters his third season as a professional, all played in the ECHL. Since turning professional in the 2018-19 season, he has amassed 15 goals, 17 assists, and 32 points in 93 games with the South Carolina Stingrays, Atlanta Gladiators, Railers and the Rush.

