Forward Tanner Karty returning to the Rush

The Rapid City Rush announced Monday that forward Tanner Karty has re-signed with the team for the 2020-21 ECHL season.

Karty returns to Rapid City after splitting the 2019-20 campaign with the Rush and SPHL’s Huntsville Havoc. In 19 games with the Havoc, Karty compiled 14 points. In mid-December, 2019, Karty signed with the Rush, and remained with the team for the rest of the season. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound forward scored six goals and added 10 assists for 16 points in 32 games.

“I can’t begin to express how excited I am to re-join the Rush next season,” Karty said. “A big driving force behind my re-signing was the fact that I never had a bad day at the rink last season, which I don’t think many professional athletes across all sports can say. It meant so much to my development to work with Coach Tetrault and Coach Gates, who constantly believed that I could contribute to this team at a high level on a nightly basis.

"Personally, I’ve proved that I can play and produce at the ECHL level, so now it’s proving that I can do it again. Seeing who is coming back to the fold next year, I feel like we’re going to have a strong playoff team. I hope to continue to play my game and help this team make the playoffs and contend for a Kelly Cup next season.”