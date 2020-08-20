Forward Tayler Thompson joins Rush

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City Rush announced Wednesday that forward Tayler Thompson has signed with for the 2020-21 ECHL season.

Thompson comes to theRush after splitting the 2019-20 season between the 2nd Czech Republic Hockey League and the ECHL. He began with the Czech2 club Pirati Chomutov, earning a goal in four games before returning to the United States to finish the season with the Orlando Solar Bears, where the 6-foot-1, 181-pound forward had three goals, eight assists and 11 points in 45 games.

“I’ve played with former Rush players that were coached by Coach Tetrault, and they all had nothing but great things to say about him, the city, and the organization. Add in the fact that it’s closer to my home in Saskatchewan, and it’s pretty hard to beat signing with the Rush,” Thompson said. “My compete level is always there. I want to win. I don’t mind playing over the edge, while mixing in some skill as well. I’ll also step up for my teammates, and feel like I can put the puck in the net. I do my best to bring an all-around aspect of hockey to the teams I play for."

Rush head coach Daniel Tetrault said that Thompson's presence adds quality depth to the center position for the roster.