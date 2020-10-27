Founding Fathers Exhibit building purchased by owners of Candyland

The America’s Founding Fathers Exhibit is transitioning into a new treat for Rapid City.

The exhibit’s building and land has been sold to Scott Mueller and Wendy Bobbe. Mueller confirmed the sale was finalized Oct. 21. Siblings Mueller and Bobbe currently own Candyland in Hill City and over the winter they plan to transform the Founding Fathers Exhibit into Rushmore Candy Company.

Candyland has been a hit with tourists and locals, Bobbe said. Customers enjoy its variety of nostalgic and hard-to-find treats that they remember from childhood or that perhaps their grandparents had, she said. Candyland recently added Sweet Greens mini-golf course as well.

Rushmore Candy Company will be a bigger venue for candy, novelties, ice cream and coffee, Bobbe said. Weather permitting, Mueller hopes to break ground on a 4,850-square-foot expansion to the building in November.

“We’re going to try to keep the integrity of the building with the new addition. It will match what’s there now. It was such a cool building,” Mueller said.

Bobbe and Mueller hope to open Rushmore Candy Company in April 2021. Rushmore Candy Company will create between 15 and 20 jobs initially and could add another 10 to 15 jobs later, Bobbe and Mueller said.

