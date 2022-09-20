Four Hardhats named to All-State team; Stars earn one selection

Rapid City Post 22, which stunned South Dakota by winning the Class A legion baseball state tournament for the 44th time after an unexpected run in July, is one of just three teams with at least four players named to the All-State team, announced Tuesday.
Palmer Jacobs, Wyatt Anderson, Amarion Sailer and Zeke Farlee all made the team following their efforts to help earn a championship for the Hardhats.
Jacobs threw 83 1/3 innings this season on the mound, accumulating a record of 8-5 with 77 strikeouts, a 3.02 ERA and 1.27 WHIP.
Anderson, selected for his play in the infield, batted .369 with a 1.025 OPS, tallying 65 hits, including 13 doubles, five triples and five home runs along with 44 RBIs and 39 runs.
Sailer and Farlee, two outfield selections, batted .373 and .359 this season, respectively. Sailer collected 76 hits, including four home runs, 69 runs and 35 stolen bases, while Farlee earned 66 hits, including eight triples, along with 65 runs and 42 stolen bases.
Outfielder Lane Darrow was the lone selection for Rapid City Post 320, batting .422 with 68 hits, 45 RBIs and 56 runs.
Owen Cass also made the All-State team for his performance with Sturgis Post 33, batting .455 with a 1.163 OPS, collecting 50 hits, 42 RBIs and 32 runs.
The full Class A All-State team is listed below.
Pitchers
Lincoln Keinholz, Pierre Post 8
Joe Gokie, Yankton Post 12
Myles Rees, Sioux Falls Post 15 East
Jake Helleloid, Mitchell Post 18
Landon Waddell, Mitchell Post 18
Palmer Jacobs, Rapid City Post 22
Braxton Kusler, Harrisburg Post 45
Catchers
Tyson Lien, Huron Post 7
Tyman Long, Harrisburg Post 45
Infielders
Lincoln Keinholz, Pierre Post 8
Joe Gokie, Yankton Post 12
Lucas Kampshoff, Yankton Post 12
Jackson Boe, Sioux Falls Post 15 East
Jonah Schmidt, Mitchell Post 18
Dylan Soulek, Mitchell Post 18
Wyatt Anderson, Rapid City Post 22
Owen Cass, Sturgis Post 33
Outfielders
Amarion Sailer, Rapid City Post 22
Zeke Farlee, Rapid City Post 22
Austin Reiter, Brandon Valley Post 131
Lane Darrow, Rapid City Post 320
Utility Players
Drew Ryken, Yankton Post 12
Lincoln Hardin, Brookings Post 74