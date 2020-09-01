Four Hardhats named to All-State team

Four members of the state champion Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats were named to the 2020 American Legion All-State team, which was voted on by the head coaches and announced on Tuesday.
Named from the Hardhats were pitchers Jake Goble and Dylan Richey, infielders Ryan Bachman and Richey, and outfielder Bransen Kuehl.
Goble finished with an 8-2 record and 1,75 earned run average. He had a 1.41 WHIP with 76 strikeouts in 56 innings.
Richey finished 7-1 with a 2.95 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP. In 42 innings, he had 70 strikeouts and 11 walks. Offensively, he hit .478 with a 1.161 OPS and 29 RBI.
Bachman hit .421 with a 1.240 OPS, six home runs and 51 RBI. Kuehl hit .412 with eight home runs and 42 RBI.
The Hardhats won their 43rd state title as a program with a 9-1 win over Brandon Valley in the state title game earlier in August in Rapid City.
2020 Legion All-State Team
Pitchers
Jake Goble, Rapid City Post 22 — 8-2 1.75 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 56 IP, 76K.
Chase Mason, Harrisburg -- 6-1 50IP 84Ks. .974 ERA.
Cole Hupke, Brandon Valley -- 7-2 46IP 74K 2.52 ERA
Reece Arborgast, Renner — 6-4 73K's in 59.1 innings 1.534 ERA
Dylan Richey, Rapid City Post 22 -- 7-1, 2.95 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 42 IP, 70K, 11BB
Catcher
Mason Evans, Watertown -- .374 , 7 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR, 38 RBI
Infielders
Ryan Bachman, Rapid City Post 22 -- .421 BA, 1.240 OPS, 6 HR, 51 RBI
Dylan Richey, Rapid City Post 22 -- .478 BA, 1.161 OPS, 29 RBI
Garrett Stout, Pierre -- 402, 1.146 OPS, 36 RBI, 11 2B, 6 3B, 7 HR
Andrew Coverdale, Pierre -- .413, OPS 1.118, 34 RBI, 10 2B, 5 3B, .980 fielding percentage
Outfielders
Bransen Kuehl, Rapid City Post 22 -- .412 BA, 8 HR, 42 RBI
Connor Knecht, Brandon Valley --.407 - 12 2B, 3 3B, 3 HR, 47 RBI
Rhett Zelinsky, Brookings -- .519, 18 2B, 7 3B, 2 HR, 42 RBI
Jaxon Haase, Brandon Valley -- .342 - 3 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 36 RBI
