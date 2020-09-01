Four Hardhats named to All-State team

Four memberso f the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats were named to the 2020 American Legion All-State team, which was voted on by the state's heacd coaches.

Named from the Hardhats were pitchers Jake Goble and Dylan Richey, infielders Ryan Bachman and Richey and outfielder Bransen Kuehl.

Goble finished with an 8-2 record and 1,75 earned run average. He had a 1.41 WHIP with 76 strikeouts in 56 innings.

Richey finished 7-1 with a 2.95 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP. In 42 innings, he had 70 strikeouts and 11 walks. Offensively, he hit .478 with a 1.161 OPS and 29 RBI.

Bachman hit .421 with a 1.240 OPS, six home runs and 51 RBI. Kuehl hit .412 with eight home runs and 42 RBI.

The Hardhats won their 43rd state title as a program with a 9-0 win over xxxx in the state title game earlier in August in Rapid City.

2020 Legion All-State Team

Pitchers:

Jake Goble, Rapid City Post 22 — 8-2 1.75 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 56 IP, 76K.

Chase Mason, Harrisburg -- 6-1 50IP 84Ks. .974 ERA.

Cole Hupke, Brandon Valley -- 7-2 46IP 74K 2.52 ERA

Reece Arborgast, Renner — 6-4 73K's in 59.1 innings 1.534 ERA

Dylan Richey, Rapid City Post 22 -- 7-1, 2.95 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 42 IP, 70K, 11BB

Catcher

Mason Evans, Watertown -- .374 , 7 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR, 38 RBI

Infielders

Ryan Bachman - Rapid City Post 22 - .421 BA, 1.240 OPS, 6 HR, 51 RBI

Dylan Richey - Rapid City Post 22 - .478 BA, 1.161 OPS, 29 RBI

Garrett Stout - Pierre - 402, 1.146 OPS, 36 RBI, 11 2B, 6 3B, 7 HR

Andrew Coverdale - Pierre - .413, OPS 1.118, 34 RBI, 10 2B, 5 3B, .980 fielding percentage

Outfielders:

Bransen Kuehl - Rapid City Post 22 - .412 BA, 8 HR, 42 RBI

Connor Knecht - Brandon Valley - .407 - 12 2B, 3 3B, 3 HR, 47 RBI

Rhett Zelinsky - Brookings - .519, 18 2B, 7 3B, 2 HR, 42 RBI

Jaxon Haase - Brandon Valley - .342 - 3 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 36 RBI