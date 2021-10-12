Four juveniles arrested after burglary spree of unlocked vehicles in Box Elder

Four juveniles are accused for stealing from as many as 40 unlocked vehicles on Friday night in Box Elder
The residents of Antelope Ridge subdivision, which has around 800 homes, awoke Saturday to the burglaries and began posting footage of the suspects and sharing information of the thefts to their community Facebook page.
Sgt. Joshua Campbell of the Box Elder Police Department said the four suspects were found and detained within 24 hours thanks to social media posts by the community.
As of Tuesday morning, eight people have called in and claimed items were stolen from them, Campbell said.
"We've had a number of people that have called us to say their doors were open but nothing of value was taken so they didn't really want to be involved," he added.
Campbell said the first reported vehicle theft was from a man who called after discovering his loaded 9mm pistol was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
Officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1300 block of Dakota Drive in Box Elder later Saturday night and were able to recover the stolen pistol and other items reported missing.
"Once we located the firearm, it was obvious they had tried to scratch out the serial number," Campbell said. "We have had firearms stolen out of unlocked vehicles and we have located those in crimes. They get moved around, they get used as currency."
Campbell said weapons and documents containing sensitive information should never be kept in a vehicle, even if it's locked.
The stolen items recovered during the search have been cataloged as evidence while officers continue their investigation.
"As we worked through the case some of it may be returned to the owners," Campbell said of the recovered items.
Once the Box Elder Police Department has completed its investigation, the case will be handed over to the Meade County State's Attorney's Office for prosecution.
Charges pending against the suspects thus far include grand theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, both of which are class 6 felony charges punishable by up to two years in prison and a $4,000 fine.
Other pending charges include criminal entry to a motor vehicle and petty theft, both class one misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in prison and a $1,000 fine.