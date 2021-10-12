Four juveniles arrested after burglary spree of unlocked vehicles in Box Elder

Four juveniles are accused for stealing from as many as 40 unlocked vehicles on Friday night in Box Elder

The residents of Antelope Ridge subdivision, which has around 800 homes, awoke Saturday to the burglaries and began posting footage of the suspects and sharing information of the thefts to their community Facebook page.

Sgt. Joshua Campbell of the Box Elder Police Department said the four suspects were found and detained within 24 hours thanks to social media posts by the community.

As of Tuesday morning, eight people have called in and claimed items were stolen from them, Campbell said.

"We've had a number of people that have called us to say their doors were open but nothing of value was taken so they didn't really want to be involved," he added.

Campbell said the first reported vehicle theft was from a man who called after discovering his loaded 9mm pistol was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1300 block of Dakota Drive in Box Elder later Saturday night and were able to recover the stolen pistol and other items reported missing.