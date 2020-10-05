Four men face federal charges for sex crimes

The U.S. Attorney's office in Rapid City charged four men with sexual exploitation charges last week.
U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Rapid City man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for two counts of sexual abuse.
Brandon Lindemann, a/k/a Brandon Lindeman, 35, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann and pleaded not guilty.
The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to life in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
The charges relate to Lindemann sexually abusing a juvenile female at a time when she was incapable of consent near Porcupine in February 2020, according to a new release. The investigation is being conducted by the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Lindemann was released on bond. A trial date has been set for Dec. 8.
A Box Elder man was charged in federal district court with receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.
John Cody Klingman, 29, was charged on Sept. 17. Klingman appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann on Sept. 23 and pleaded not guilty. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a mandatory minimum of 5 up to 20 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, up to lifetime supervised release and a $100 assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
The charges relate to Klingman receiving and possessing child pornography between October 2014 and October 2019.
The investigation is a joint effort between the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Department of Homeland Security, Rapid City Police Department, and the Pennington County Sheriff’s office. A trial date has been set for Dec. 1.
Another Rapid City man was charged in federal district court with sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted enticement of a minor, distribution of child pornography, receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.
Cody Allen Green, 37, was charged on Sept. 17. Green appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann on Sept. 21 and pleaded not guilty. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a mandatory minimum of 15 up to 30 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, a mandatory minimum of 5 years up to lifetime supervised release and a $100 assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
The charges relate to Green sexually exploiting an underage female in March 2019 via Facebook messenger by producing images of child pornography. He remained in possession of the images thereafter. A search of Green’s devices found that he knowingly received, distributed, and possessed images depicting minors involved in sexually explicit conduct. The investigation is being conducted by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, the Department of Homeland Security, Department of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, the Rapid City Police Department, and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah B. Collins is prosecuting the case.
Green was detained pending trial. A trial date has been set for Nov. 24.
A Spearfish man was also charged in federal district court with attempted sexual exploitation of a inmor.
Bernard Andrew Wagner, Jr., 57, was charged on Sept. 23. Wagner appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann on Sept. 25 and pleaded not guilty to the charge. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a mandatory minimum of 15 up to 30 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, lifetime supervised release and a $100 assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
The charge relates to Wagner attempting to sexually exploit an undercover law enforcement agent posing as a minor.
The investigation is being conducted by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Department of Homeland Security, Spearfish Police Department, Rapid City Police Department, and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. A trial date has not been set.
