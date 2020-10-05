Four men face federal charges for sex crimes

The charges relate to Klingman receiving and possessing child pornography between October 2014 and October 2019.

The investigation is a joint effort between the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Department of Homeland Security, Rapid City Police Department, and the Pennington County Sheriff’s office. A trial date has been set for Dec. 1.

Another Rapid City man was charged in federal district court with sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted enticement of a minor, distribution of child pornography, receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Cody Allen Green, 37, was charged on Sept. 17. Green appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann on Sept. 21 and pleaded not guilty. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a mandatory minimum of 15 up to 30 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, a mandatory minimum of 5 years up to lifetime supervised release and a $100 assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.