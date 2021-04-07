Four 'Rockers, 2 Jackets earn All-RMAC

Thomas, a sophomore libero, led the Hardrockers in digs this season with 228 which ranked fourth in the RMAC, averaging 4.15 per set. She also led the 'Rockers with 18 service aces which put her ninth in the RMAC.

"Anna is a very frustrating libero to compete against," Torvi Prochaska said. "She is almost near impossible to ace with only four reception errors on the season. She is extremely active covering a large majority of our court. Anna finished fourth in the conference for digs and put herself in the conversation with some of the best liberos in the RMAC."

Bastian proved to be a utility player from the Hardrockers this season. The junior setter finished fourth on the team in kills (81), third in digs (88), second in assists (205) and third in aces (5). She finished the season with a .194 hitting percentage.

"Shyann stepped up for our team as a hitter this year when we needed her to and she exploded in that role," Torvi Prochazka said. "She put the team on her back in so many matches and we relied on her so heavily to score. She is a phenomenal setter and defender and has improved so much over three years. Setters in a 6-2 offense never get to be in the spotlight, but Shyann deserves a moment of recognition for leading our team all season."