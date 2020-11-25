Four Scoopers, two Patriots earn 11AA All-State honors

Four Sturgis Scoopers were named to the Class AA All-State football team that was announced Wednesday by the South Dakota High School Football Coaches Association.
Named to the first team was senior receiver Sanden Graham, senior linebacker Wren Jacobs, senior Talon Elshere as an athlete and senior kicker Brodie Eisenbraun.
Other local athletes named were a pair of Douglas linemen, sophomore Jason Maciejczak on the offensive side and senior Malik Ahmad Hosie as a DL. Also, Spearfish senior Derek Webster was named as an athlete.
At 6-foot-4, Graham was a big target for the Scoopers, and he delivered with 39 catches for 722 yards, averaging 18.5 yards per catch and 90.2 yards per game. He had a long of 81 yards and seven touchdowns. For his career, he had 52 catches and 854 yards.
“Sanden made some big improvements this past off-season to put himself in a position to be a huge target for us. He has a rare combination of speed and athleticism for someone that is 6-4,” Sturgis head coach Chris Koletzky said. “He made great strides this year improving his hands and his ability to get in and out of his breaks. Sanden had the ability to win most one-on-one situations and was a big red zone target for us."
Jacobs was the team’s leader on defense the last two years, Koletzky said. He finished with 68 tackles (25 solo), two quarterback sacks and one interception. For his career, he had 132 tackles and three sacks.
“Wren is a tough kid that loves to compete,” Koletzky said. “He really came on last year while becoming a student of the game. He was our a leader in the weight room and the vocal leader of our team.”
Elshere finished the season with 82 tackles, two sacks, 13 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries. He has 107 career tackles, five sacks and 17 tackles for loss.
“Talon really had a break-out year on defense,” Koletzky said. “He plays our Sam OLB in our odd defense. He's as tough and physical as they come. Teams had a tough time getting to the edge vs. Talon.”
Eisenbraun had 42 punts for 1,492 yards (35.52 average), 12 inside the 20 and a long of 48 yards.
“Brodie has been a solid kicker for us the past four years,” Koletzky said.
Also named to the honorable mention team for the Scoopers was senior Jarrod Duran.
Maciejczak and Ahmad Hosie were forces on both sides of the football for the Patriots this past season.
Douglas head coach Dan Maciejczak said their season did not meet all of their expectations, but he was proud of the way his two big men led the way.
This was Ahmed Hosie’s second straight year on the all-state team.
“Malik is a hard worker and always trying to get better as a football player as well as a teammate,” said Dan Maciejczak said. “ He will be tough to replace, but I'm excited to watch him play on Saturdays.”
Dan Maciejczak said that Jason Maciejczak is a special athlete.
“He was a honorable mention last season as a freshman,” he said. “He moved around a lot this season playing OL/DL/DE/LB/FB/TE/and long snapper to try and help us win football games. I'm excited to watch him mature as a player and see how far the game of football can take him.”
Also named honorable mention for the Patriots was senior Tyler Clark.
The Spartans’ Webster also averaged 36.8 yards per punt this past season, with a long of 65 yards, and was a jack of all trades for Spearfish, playing quarterback, running back, safety, linebacker, kicker, punter and field goal kicker.
“Derek is a kid with high character and the drive to get better at everything he does. He is a leader on and off the field,” said Spearfish head coach Dalton Wademan. “When I first got hired he was the one that had the team lifting and guided them in sticking together and moving forward with football. Derek played numerous positions this year, where ever he was needed. He strives to get better at anything that he does and is willing to put in the work to get there.”
Defending state champion Pierre led the way with six selections, including quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, H-back/tight end/fullback Regan Bollweg, running back Maguire Raske, linemen Gunner Gehring (offense) and Preston Taylor (defense) and defensive back Cord Ellis.
Raske was the Class 11AA All-American.
Class 11AAA
No area player earned first-team honors, but Jesus Jones of Rapid City Stevens and Micah Swallow of Rapid City Central were named honorable mention.
State champion Brandon Valley had seven players on the first team, including running back Tate Johnson, tight end/fullback Austin Vigants, offensive lineman Jaxen Mullet, defensive lineman Parker Reed, linebacker Damion Schunke, defensive back Noah Thompson and athlete Joel Kolbeck.
Johnson was named the Class 11AAA All-American.
