Four Scoopers, two Patriots earn 11AA All-State honors

“Malik is a hard worker and always trying to get better as a football player as well as a teammate,” said Dan Maciejczak said. “ He will be tough to replace, but I'm excited to watch him play on Saturdays.”

Dan Maciejczak said that Jason Maciejczak is a special athlete.

“He was a honorable mention last season as a freshman,” he said. “He moved around a lot this season playing OL/DL/DE/LB/FB/TE/and long snapper to try and help us win football games. I'm excited to watch him mature as a player and see how far the game of football can take him.”

Also named honorable mention for the Patriots was senior Tyler Clark.

The Spartans’ Webster also averaged 36.8 yards per punt this past season, with a long of 65 yards, and was a jack of all trades for Spearfish, playing quarterback, running back, safety, linebacker, kicker, punter and field goal kicker.