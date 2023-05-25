Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Four Rapid City student teams reached the top 10 in the world at the Destination Imagination Global Finals.

The global STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and music) competition was held May 20 to 23 in Kansas City, Missouri. The student teams were from the Rapid City Catholic School System. The teams included elementary and middle school students working to solve problems using creativity, teamwork, skills and ingenuity.

The winning teams are:

— The Snowsurfers (Elementary Engineering Challenge), St. Elizabeth Seton Elementary. They won second place (Renaissance Award) with a special top award.

— Spiky Balloons (Middle Level Technical Challenge), St. Thomas More Middle School. They won third place (Renaissance Award) with a special top award.

— It’s Raining Katz and Dogz (Elementary Service Learning Challenge), St. Elizabeth Seton Elementary. They won eighth place.

— Big Chungas Rides Again (Middle Level Engineering Challenge), St. Thomas More Middle School. They won ninth place.

Leading up to the Destination Imagination Global Finals competition, teams consisting of two to seven students prepared a solution to a challenge in a STEAM-based area of technical, scientific, engineering, fine arts, improvisational or service learning. The challenges are designed to test the student teams’ creativity, problem-solving skills and their ability to collaborate and innovate. All solutions were developed and created by students. The teams began developing their solutions last fall, and then winners of the South Dakota statewide competition earned the chance to compete at the global level.

The nonprofit Destination Imagination holds the annual Global Finals competition as a culmination of the program year where more than 150,000 students in over 30 countries participated. The students competed in prepared challenges.

Engineering Challenge ‘Thrill Ride’: This challenge involved designing and building a roller coaster that could be assembled and tested during the presentation. The team also had to design and create a launching mechanism that would start moving a golf ball along the track and create a presentation that shows what riders would experience while riding the roller coaster. The teams were limited in the materials that could be used to create the roller coaster.

Technical Challenge ‘Piece by Piece’: This challenge involved designing and building two puzzle solvers, using technical methods, that could be used to assemble a team created puzzle during the presentation. This challenge also involved creating and presenting a story about how a character’s understanding of something changes during a pivotal moment.

Service Learning Challenge ‘High Stakes’: This challenge involved identifying, designing, carrying out and evaluating a service project that would address a real need in a real community. The team then had to create and present a suspenseful story about a high-stakes situation, include a slow-motion scene enhanced by a special effect and incorporate their service project and results into the performance.

In addition to a prepared challenge, teams competed in an Instant Challenge. The “IC” portion of the tournament measured a team’s ability to think on their feet and create a unique solution in a short period of time, usually within five to 10 minutes.

“The Destination Imagination experience is invaluable to our students. We are grateful to have Rapid City students compete at the global level with other teams performing in different languages. It broadens our students’ world view and lets them see that creativity has no limits,” said Betsy Sage, team manager of the Spiky Balloons. That team experienced their second Global Finals after winning first place in the 2022 Elementary Technical Challenge.

“We want opportunities for our kids to learn the power of hard work, innovation, and creativity. Destination Imagination does just that and will enrich their lives for years to come," Sage said.

The Rapid City Catholic Area School teams said they are grateful to the support of the community and many local businesses and individuals who provided financial support to help get the teams to the Global Finals. With the need for greater skills in collaboration, communication, creativity and problem solving, Destination Imagination’s challenged-based learning program empowers students for the emerging workplace and workspace.