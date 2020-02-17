Fourth grader dies from flu complications

SIOUX FALLS — A fourth-grade student in the Sioux Falls area has died from complications related to the flu.

Rylon Anderson died Sunday after he was admitted to the hospital on Friday, said West Central School District Superintendent Brad Berens. Rylon had Influenza A and is the first known child in the state to die from the flu this season.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Prior to Rylon's death, South Dakota had reported seven other flu-related deaths this season. The health department's summary from Feb. 8 says all of those deaths were people age 50 and older.

It was not immediately known if Rylon had been vaccinated.

South Dakota has had more than 7,500 lab confirmed cases of the so far, with more than 260 people hospitalized, the latest data states. Flu activity is considered high and widespread.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0