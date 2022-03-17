Fourth quarter carries STM to first-round win over Lakota Tech in Class A State Tourney

Thursday’s Class A State Tournament opening-round game between No. 2 St. Thomas More and No. 7 Lakota Tech was decided in the fourth quarter.

After the Tatanka pulled ahead in the third period, the Cavaliers answered with an 11-0 run and took a double-digit lead early in the final frame.

Both offenses continued to score, a constant all night, but it was STM’s class-leading defense that forced turnovers down the stretch to hold off Lakota Tech and earn a 63-53 win at Summit Arena to advance to the semifinals.

It’ll play No. 6 Sioux Valley (19-5) at 7:45 p.m. Thursday for a spot in the Class A title game.

“I was just proud of the guys they finished. We beat a really good team,” Cavaliers head coach David Hollenbeck said. “Lakota Tech is very balanced, they’ve got threats all over the place, they’ve got inside and outside, they can shoot it, so they’re a very good team.”

Cade Kandolin poured in a game-high 24 points on 9 of 20 shooting for St. Thomas More (22-2), while Caleb Hollenbeck tallied 18 points and six steals and Ian Clewley added 15. The Cavaliers shot 48% and scored 20 points off 19 forced turnovers, committing only eight themselves.

“I thought we did a pretty good job of taking care of the basketball tonight,” David Hollenbeck said. “We need those extra possessions, so we can’t afford to turn it over, and we hit enough shots down the stretch.”

David Hollenbeck’s squad also notched 42 points in the paint and a dozen second-chance points.

“We did a nice job getting the ball inside,” he said. “We missed some easy shots we can’t afford to miss moving forward, but we did get it inside, which took some pressure off our guards.”

Jordan Whirlwind Horse paced Lakota Tech (16-6) with 18 points on 7 of 9 shooting, and Triston LeBeau chipped in nine points for a team that shot 54% and went 7 of 16 from 3-point range.

I’m super proud of them. They played awesome. They stuck to the game plan and did what they needed to do,” Tatanka head coach Francis Big Crow said. “Just a few untimely turnovers and giving them a couple second-chance shots.”

Clewley tallied the first six points for STM, but his baskets were met with 3s from Whirlwind Horse and Quincy Means as Lakota Tech led 12-8 early.

Kandolin drilled the first of 3 shots from beyond the arc to ignite a 10-0 run, carried along in part from a Will Green putback before the first-quarter buzzer, as the Cavs built an eight-point advantage early in the second period.

But The Tatanka came right back, getting transition 3s from Beau Donovan and Whirlwind Horse to keep their deficit at six, 33-27, at halftime.

“It was big for us to hit some shots. We got the ball inside early and we just got enough shots to fall there,” David Hollenbeck said. “It was an accumulation of all the guys playing together. They kept battling.”

Whirlwind Horse knocked down a 3 to open the third quarter, which began a 9-2 run as Lakota Tech pulled ahead 36-35 with 4:04 to play in the period on a Means layup.

Its lead was short-lived, however, as a corner 3 by Hollenbeck from the left wing flipped the lead before a runner and dagger 3 by Kandolin on back-to-back possessions helped St. Thomas More build its first double-digit advantage of the contest at 46-36.

“We made our run in the second half, took the lead there, and it just felt like the momentum got shut down,” Big Crow said. “A few questionable calls just took our momentum away.”

A stepback 3 from Donovan cut the Tatanka’s deficit back to six at 51-45, but his shot was answered with a bucket down by Clewley and a three-point play by Green. Marvin Richard III came back with his own 3, but Kandolin responded with a layup.

The Cavalier defense took care of the rest, holding the Tatanka to just one made field goal and five points in the final 2:11, as their offense made five of seven free throws during that span to secure the victory.

“It’s always good to get that first game out of the way,” said David Hollenbeck, who squad lost in the first round of the state tournament last year. “I hope we’ll relax and play a little more looser tomorrow.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.