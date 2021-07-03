Franks spurs to Roundup bareback lead

The capacity crowd on hand for Saturday’s night performance of the Black Hills Roundup rodeo in Belle Fourche didn’t have to wait long to watch world class performances and event leaderboard changes. In the very first event, bareback riding, 20-year-old bareback rider Cole Franks (Clarendon, Texas) spurred his way to an event leading 89-point ride.

Currently sitting 13th in world standings, Frank’s ride aboard Powder River’s Bob Cat bested three-time world champion, Tim O’Connell (no score) and Jess Pope (86), the 2021 Rodeo Rapid City winner.

“I was excited to draw that horse. That is probably upwards of the best horse I’ve ever been on, at least in a long time. That horse bucks and is awesome to get on.,” Franks said of an effort that that will likely earn the Texas cowboy his first paycheck of the 4th of July run. “I’m just trying to take each one the same as the last and keep it simple as possible.”

Team ropers, Tyler Wade (Terrell, Texas) and Trey Yates (Pueblo, Colo.), also earned the top spot on the leaderboard heading into Sunday’s fourth and final performance with a heading and heeling 4.3-second run.