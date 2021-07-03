Franks spurs to Roundup bareback lead

The capacity crowd on hand for Saturday’s night performance of the Black Hills Roundup rodeo in Belle Fourche didn’t have to wait long to watch world class performances and event leaderboard changes. In the very first event, bareback riding, 20-year-old bareback rider Cole Franks (Clarendon, Texas) spurred his way to an event leading 89-point ride.
Currently sitting 13th in world standings, Frank’s ride aboard Powder River’s Bob Cat bested three-time world champion, Tim O’Connell (no score) and Jess Pope (86), the 2021 Rodeo Rapid City winner.
“I was excited to draw that horse. That is probably upwards of the best horse I’ve ever been on, at least in a long time. That horse bucks and is awesome to get on.,” Franks said of an effort that that will likely earn the Texas cowboy his first paycheck of the 4th of July run. “I’m just trying to take each one the same as the last and keep it simple as possible.”
Team ropers, Tyler Wade (Terrell, Texas) and Trey Yates (Pueblo, Colo.), also earned the top spot on the leaderboard heading into Sunday’s fourth and final performance with a heading and heeling 4.3-second run.
Though Chase Brooks, currently No. 4 in saddle bronc world standings came up a bit short of a leaderboard change, the Montana (Deer Lodge) cowboy lifted and charged his way to an 86.5-point trip, good enough for second overall behind Kole Ashbacher’s 87.5-point effort on Thursday night.
The Roundup continued to feature South Dakota high school rodeo athletes with both boys and girls competing in bareback and saddle bronc riding. Faith’s Traylin Martin stood out with an 84-point saddle bronc rider.
Rickie Engesser is no stranger to the Black Hills Roundup rodeo grounds. The former Spearfish High School all-around athlete has captured numerous gold buckles in state high school finals rodeo in the arena including all-around cowgirl, goat tying and barrel racing.
What he Tarleton State University senior hasn’t done is earn a gold buckle in breakaway roping.
Engesser had that chance in Saturday night’s third performance.
“I’ve always roped and like it because there is more do with breakaway roping,” Engesser said. “It is definitely a quick event and kind of gets the crowd involved. You have to be on the barrier and you have to be able to ride your horse and be ready to throw as soon as you get out there.”
Engesser did so turning in the quickest run of the night, a 2.4-second effort though Texas cowgirl Cheyanne Guillory remains the event leader off Friday’s 1.8-second run.
While 15 South Dakota cowgirls and cowboys were in action on Saturday night, only bull rider, TJ Schmidt, a Belle Fourche native had the opportunity to perform before a hometown crowd.
“It’s really special with all my family and friends there to watch. And especially when it’s such a huge rodeo like the Roundup,” Schmidt said.
The chance to impress the host of supporters with an eight-second rider were, as usual in bull riding, not favorable. Schmidt’s dancing partner on Saturday night, brawny critter named “Notorious Nonsense” out of the Powder River Rodeo pen, hadn’t been ridden previously.
No reason for concern said Schmidt who chose to accentuate the positive.
“No, they don’t ride him very often but I figure if you get him rode, you may have enough points to maybe win the rodeo,” said Schmidt, a recent 10th place finisher at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper. “I’ve come up short in years past so hopefully I can get it turned around this year.”
Centered out of the chute, Schmidt appeared in control until the bull got into his hand and spun the Panhandle State University rising senior to the dirt in 5.27 seconds.
Schmidt early exit wasn’t unusual as the pen of Powder River Rodeo bulls have been virtually unrideable. Event leader Daylon Swearingen’s 90-point ride in Thursday’s first performance is the only qualified bull ride of the rodeo.
The fourth and final performance of the 102nd Black Hills Roundup rodeo is slated for 3 p.m. on Sunday, the 4th of July.
Black Hills Roundup leaders: Bareback: Cole Franks on Powder River Rodeo's Two Buck Chuck, 86.5 points; Steer wrestling: Riley Reiss, 3.3 seconds; Team roping: Tyler Wade and Trey Yates, 4.3 seconds; Saddle bronc: Kole Ashbacher, 87.5 points on Burch Rodeo's Lunatic From Hell; Tie-down roping: Caleb Smidt, 8.5 seconds; Barrel racing: Summer Kosel, 16.95 seconds; Breakaway roping: Cheyanne Guillory, 1.80 seconds; Bull riding: Daylon Swearingen, 90 points on Powder River Rodeo's Audacious.