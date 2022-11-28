Free classes offer support after brain injury

Have you or someone you love experienced a brain injury? Are you a medical professional who wants to learn more about working with brain injury patients? Beginning Dec. 7, Black Hills Brain Health will offer free classes about living with and recovering from brain injury. Classes will be led by neuropsychologist Dr. Justine Ashokar and her staff, who have extensive experience in brain injury recovery.

Classes are scheduled for 3:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and Jan. 4, in the first-floor meeting room at Black Hills Works’ main office, 3650 Range Road, Rapid City. The topic of December’s class will be changes in emotion and cognition after brain injury. The topic of January’s class will be enhancing social skills after brain injury. More classes on other topics will be offered in upcoming months.

Pre-registration for classes is encouraged. A virtual option is available for those in rural areas or who are unable to attend in person. To pre-register or for more information, contact Black Hills Brain Health, 605-343-7297 or chull@bhws.com. The classes are open to patients, medical professionals, caregivers and patients’ family members.

Black Hills Brain Health, formerly known as The Brain Rehabilitation Center, works closely with brain injury survivors, their medical providers, and their caregivers and family to help survivors heal and regain as much independence as possible after an injury. Many children and young adults suffer concussions or other brain injuries during sports and other activities. Adults in rural areas also experience brain injuries from car accidents, farm or ranch injuries, and jobsite accidents. Brain injuries can also occur as a result of strokes, cancer and other illnesses.

Recovering from brain injury requires a lot of support. Survivors and their families may feel confused and overwhelmed about where to turn next or where to go for answers. Medical providers often want more information about brain injury recovery as well. These free classes presented by Black Hills Brain Health are made possible through a grant from the South Dakota Department of Health.