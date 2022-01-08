Free COVID-19 tests available to state residents

Today, the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) announced it has procured one million Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen home tests. These tests will be made available, free of charge, to residents that want one.

These tests are in addition to the Vault Health® tests kits that have been available for over a year through the Department’s website.

“In light of the recent COVID-19 surge throughout the country, the State of South Dakota and Department of Health decided it was time to do even more,” said Joan Adam, Interim Health Secretary. “This additional testing option will bolster our testing capacity and help slow the spread of the virus in our communities.”

These antigen rapid tests can be done at home in as little as 15 minutes, and users follow a provided step-by-step instruction guide to complete testing. These antigen tests are reliable, and if you receive a positive result, you do not need confirmation through your healthcare provider. We encourage residents that receive a positive result to follow CDC isolation guidance.

Flowflex tests will arrive in SD on Thursday of next week and will be made available statewide through testing partners across the state. The DOH will also publish a list of locations where residents can pick up a test on its website and social media channels.

Until the new tests are available, DOH encourages all residents to continue using Vault or access other commercially available over-the-counter COVID-19 tests. As a reminder, Vault tests are of PCR laboratory quality, and results can be used by those who are wishing to travel internationally and/or must show proof of a negative test.

For more information and the latest resources, visit doh.sd.gov/covid/.

