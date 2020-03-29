Free parking is now two hours downtown, free all weekend

RAPID CITY, SD--For the second time in a week, the City is adjusting its free parking feature on downtown parking meters as a way to promote support for downtown businesses.

Effective Monday, the free button on downtown meters will be expanded to two hours and parking will be free on Saturdays beginning April 4. The 'free button' must be activated by meter users.

Last week, the City adjusted the downtown parking meters 'free button' from 15 minutes to 30 minutes to promote food pickups and other short-term business-to-customer transactions as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic impacts on many local businesses.

The change will be in effect until further notice.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0