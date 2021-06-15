Freedom's Journey hosts fundraiser to fight human trafficking

Freedom’s Journey is a nonprofit organization based in Rapid City that works to end human trafficking. Freedom’s Journey collaborates with other organizations and agencies to provide resources victims and survivors need. Tomorrow’s Story 2021 is raising money to help with such needs as housing and transportation for survivors who are rebuilding their lives.

Freedom’s Journey continually strives to educate the public about individuals who are at most risk for human trafficking. During Tomorrow’s Story, attendees can learn how to spot the signs of human trafficking and what to do if they believe they see a human trafficking situation.

Minors who are runaways and kids in the foster care system are at especially high risk of being trafficked. As more people visit the Black Hills for vacations and the Sturgis Rally, incidents of trafficking tend to increase in western South Dakota because, Franzen said, those who traffic others go where there’s more opportunity.

Franzen said she’s been working to fight human trafficking for nine years. At that time, she said, no one talked about human trafficking. Now she’s encouraged that more people are aware of the issue and want to fight it.

For more information about Freedom’s Journey, go to freedomsjourney.us.

