Freedom's Journey hosts fundraiser to fight human trafficking

Modern-day slavery takes many forms. It may be sex trafficking, laborers who are forced to work by fraud or coercion, or people whose partners or families make it impossible for them to escape dangerous home environments.
Freedom’s Journey is hosting Tomorrow’s Story 2021, a benefit dinner and auction, to raise awareness about what human trafficking is, how to prevent it and how to help victims move on to safer, healthier lives.
Tomorrow’s Story 2021 will be at 6 p.m. Friday, June 18, at the Courtyard by Marriott Rapid City. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased at freedomsjourney.us/. The evening will include dinner, silent and live auctions of items donated by area businesses. The keynote speaker will be Brent Gromer, a supervisory special agent with the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigations and state commander of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
“A community that’s paying attention makes it harder for traffickers to operate and easier for victims to come forward,” said Tess Franzen, Freedom’s Journey executive director. “June 2021 is South Dakota’s Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and Tomorrow’s Story is a wonderful opportunity to learn about human trafficking and our work assisting survivors and combating trafficking right here.”
Freedom’s Journey also will award its 2021 Freedom Fighter Award to an individual who has gone above and beyond expectations to combat human trafficking, Franzen said.
Freedom’s Journey is a nonprofit organization based in Rapid City that works to end human trafficking. Freedom’s Journey collaborates with other organizations and agencies to provide resources victims and survivors need. Tomorrow’s Story 2021 is raising money to help with such needs as housing and transportation for survivors who are rebuilding their lives.
Freedom’s Journey continually strives to educate the public about individuals who are at most risk for human trafficking. During Tomorrow’s Story, attendees can learn how to spot the signs of human trafficking and what to do if they believe they see a human trafficking situation.
Minors who are runaways and kids in the foster care system are at especially high risk of being trafficked. As more people visit the Black Hills for vacations and the Sturgis Rally, incidents of trafficking tend to increase in western South Dakota because, Franzen said, those who traffic others go where there’s more opportunity.
Franzen said she’s been working to fight human trafficking for nine years. At that time, she said, no one talked about human trafficking. Now she’s encouraged that more people are aware of the issue and want to fight it.
For more information about Freedom’s Journey, go to freedomsjourney.us.