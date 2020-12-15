Freestyle motocross pro James Carter signs with Monument Health Sports Performance Institute.

At that time, he admits it was tough having back-to-back injuries and he didn't feel he was in the right place, and he didn't have a place like Monument to be able to go to.

"My mindset was not the same. I was struggling with all of that," he said. "Having those injuries and looking back, I feel better coming here already. I think in the future my mindset of keeping my body healthy will make me a better rider. It will help on mobility if something would happen. If I was to crash, I know I will have the right place to go and come back faster 100 percent."

Carter, 31, has been a professional freestyle motocross rider since he was 18 years old. He admits the last 13 years have gone by faster than he thought it would, but with that said, he believes he has a long career still ahead of him.

"All of the times being hurt I wasn't sure exactly what to do. We did have some riders pass away in our sport and you get in a mindset of not knowing, keeping that backup and making sure your mind is always focused and being able to do this as long as you want to," he said. "There are a lot of guys in our sport that are older, so I feel I have a long career ahead of me. I'm able to get to where I want to be, and if I get out and ride, I know I will be feeling my best."