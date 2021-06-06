Fremont scores 7 in the 7th to hand Hardhats first loss in Veterans Classic

"We totally crapped the bed in the top of the seventh inning," Torve said. "I told them, we're going to play a lot of high leverage seventh innings, whether it is at the Firecracker, regionals or the state tournament. We have to do better than that. We have to keep our wits about us and make the play when it is there and we can't try to make a play when it is not. We have to do a lot better in late-inning situations."

Post 22 came back in the bottom of the seventh with RBI singles by Jake Goble and Blake Weaver to close the scoring.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tipton led the Hardhats with three hits, while Sintek had three hits and Sorensen two hits and four RBI for Fremont.

"Tonight it didn't work out, but I expect us to learn from our mistakes tonight and get better," Torve said.

Against Gillette, Hunter Tillery got off to a slow start on the mound for Post 22, giving up a double to Kaden Race to lead off the game. Race moved to third on a sac bunt and scored on a sacrifice fly by Brody Richardson just three hitters into the contest.

"That first at bat, the guy bangs a double off of the wall, and there is not much you can but keep rolling," Tillery said. "I couldn't find my breaking ball, so I worked with what I had. We limited them to one run and battled through."