Friday night crash kills one person near Box Elder

One person died late Friday night in a two-vehicle crash east of Box Elder.

Names of the three people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary crash information indicates that an 2006 Toyota Tacoma was eastbound on Interstate 90 when the driver lost control. The vehicle went into the median, rolled and came to rest in the left westbound lane. It was struck by a westbound 2017 GMC Acadia.

The 69-year-old male driver of the GMC Acadia was pronounced dead at a Rapid City hospital. The two other people were not injured.

Charges are pending against the 51-year-old male driver of the Toyota Tacoma. Seat belt use by all three people involved is under investigation.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

