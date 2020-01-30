Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
Rapid City Rush at Idaho Steelheads;7:05 p.m.
Women's College Basketball;Time
Black Hills State at Chadron State;5:30 p.m.
SD Mines at Metro State;5:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball;Time
Black Hills State at Chadron State;7:30 p.m.
SD Mines at Metro State;7:30 p.m.
Boys High School Basketball;Time
Edgemont at Hay Springs;6 p.m.
Bison at Kadoka;1 p.m.
Red Cloud at Lead-Deadwood;7 p.m.
Lyman at New Underwood;1 p.m.
Faith at Newell;4:30 p.m.
White River at Pine Ridge;4:15 p.m.
Custer at Rapid City Christian;7:30 p.m.
Rapid City Central at Scottsbluff;7 p.m.
McLaughlin at Todd County;3 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
Edgemont at Hay Springs;3 p.m.
Bison at Kadoka;1 p.m.
Red Cloud at Lead-Deadwood;5:30 p.m.
Winner at Mt. Vernon/Plankinton;4:15 p.m.
Faith at Newell;3 p.m.
Custer at Rapid City Christian;6 p.m.
Timber Lake at Wall;5 p.m.
Rapid City Central at Scottsbluff;5:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling;TV;Time
Belle Fourche Invitational;12 p.m.