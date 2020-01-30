Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

ECHL Hockey;Time

Rapid City Rush at Idaho Steelheads;7:05 p.m.

Women's College Basketball;Time

Black Hills State at Chadron State;5:30 p.m.

SD Mines at Metro State;5:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball;Time

Black Hills State at Chadron State;7:30 p.m.

SD Mines at Metro State;7:30 p.m.

Boys High School Basketball;Time

Edgemont at Hay Springs;6 p.m.

Bison at Kadoka;1 p.m.

Red Cloud at Lead-Deadwood;7 p.m.

Lyman at New Underwood;1 p.m.

Faith at Newell;4:30 p.m.

White River at Pine Ridge;4:15 p.m.

Custer at Rapid City Christian;7:30 p.m.

Rapid City Central at Scottsbluff;7 p.m.

McLaughlin at Todd County;3 p.m.

Girls High School Basketball;Time

Edgemont at Hay Springs;3 p.m.

Bison at Kadoka;1 p.m.

Red Cloud at Lead-Deadwood;5:30 p.m.

Winner at Mt. Vernon/Plankinton;4:15 p.m.

Faith at Newell;3 p.m.

Custer at Rapid City Christian;6 p.m.

Timber Lake at Wall;5 p.m.

Rapid City Central at Scottsbluff;5:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling;TV;Time

Belle Fourche Invitational;12 p.m.

