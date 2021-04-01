Friday’s USD-UNI football game canceled

The Missouri Valley Football Conference has canceled the South Dakota-Northern Iowa football game scheduled for Friday in Vermillion due to a positive COVID-19 test result and subsequent contact tracing in South Dakota’s Tier 1 personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff.

According to a MVFC release, Valley football athletically related activities will take place only to the extent permitted by local environments and applicable national, state, local and institutional guidelines in order to safeguard the health and safety of participants, staff and fans.