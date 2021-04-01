 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday’s USD-UNI football game canceled
COLLEGE FOTOBALL

Friday’s USD-UNI football game canceled

{{featured_button_text}}

The Missouri Valley Football Conference has canceled the South Dakota-Northern Iowa football game scheduled for Friday in Vermillion due to a positive COVID-19 test result and subsequent contact tracing in South Dakota’s Tier 1 personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff.

The game will not be rescheduled.

According to a MVFC release, Valley football athletically related activities will take place only to the extent permitted by local environments and applicable national, state, local and institutional guidelines in order to safeguard the health and safety of participants, staff and fans.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for March 26
Local

Your Two Cents for March 26

It is absolutely disgusting to walk through Rushmore Crossing and have to step over the outrageous amount of litter blowing around. The compan…

Watch Now: Related Video

How a massacre in Tigray was captured on video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News