Friday's Basketball scores

BOYS
Baltic 41, Alcester-Hudson 32
Chamberlain 46, Wagner 45
Dakota Valley 87, Dell Rapids 72
Deubrook 64, Colman-Egan 42
Elkton-Lake Benton 74, Estelline/Hendricks 55
Florence/Henry 62, Leola/Frederick 46
Gregory 46, Scotland 33
Highmore-Harrold 53, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 44
Lakota Tech 88, Rapid City Christian 84
Langford 52, Faulkton 42
Madison 61, McCook Central/Montrose 45
Platte-Geddes 77, Bon Homme 53
Tea Area 81, Lennox 64
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 57, Avon 35
Vermillion 59, LeMars, Iowa 45
Warner 57, North Central Co-Op 43
Winner 65, Pierre 62
Yankton 88, Watertown 58
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
New Underwood vs. Bennett County, ccd.
GIRLS
Alcester-Hudson 47, Baltic 37
Avon 48, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 46
Canistota 54, Chester 44
Castlewood 73, Waverly-South Shore 64
Dakota Valley 78, Dell Rapids 33
DeSmet 55, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 22
Deubrook 46, Colman-Egan 39
Elk Point-Jefferson 43, Beresford 23
Faith 46, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 41
Faulkton 62, Langford 29
Garretson 56, Flandreau 49
Highmore-Harrold 56, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 52
Lakota Tech 71, Rapid City Christian 63
LeMars, Iowa 61, Vermillion 37
Platte-Geddes 61, Bon Homme 44
Redfield 49, Clark/Willow Lake 39
Scotland 59, Gregory 47
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 74, Brookings 39
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 54, Yankton 44
Tea Area 59, Lennox 45
Wagner 66, Chamberlain 50
Webster 51, Tiospa Zina Tribal 35
Winner 51, Pierre 44
Wolsey-Wessington 66, Iroquois 30
DWU/Culver's Classic=
Bridgewater-Emery 53, Burke 44
Corsica/Stickney 64, Herreid/Selby Area 53
Hanson 45, Kimball/White Lake 25
Howard 73, Lyman 45
Menno 50, Jones County 28
St. Thomas More 61, Sioux Falls Christian 40
White River 62, Viborg-Hurley 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
New Underwood vs. Bennett County, ccd.