Friday's Basketball scores
Friday's Basketball scores

BOYS

Baltic 41, Alcester-Hudson 32

Chamberlain 46, Wagner 45

Dakota Valley 87, Dell Rapids 72

Deubrook 64, Colman-Egan 42

Elkton-Lake Benton 74, Estelline/Hendricks 55

Florence/Henry 62, Leola/Frederick 46

Gregory 46, Scotland 33

Highmore-Harrold 53, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 44

Lakota Tech 88, Rapid City Christian 84

Langford 52, Faulkton 42

Madison 61, McCook Central/Montrose 45

Platte-Geddes 77, Bon Homme 53

Tea Area 81, Lennox 64

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 57, Avon 35

Vermillion 59, LeMars, Iowa 45

Warner 57, North Central Co-Op 43

Winner 65, Pierre 62

Yankton 88, Watertown 58

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

New Underwood vs. Bennett County, ccd.

GIRLS

Alcester-Hudson 47, Baltic 37

Avon 48, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 46

Canistota 54, Chester 44

Castlewood 73, Waverly-South Shore 64

Dakota Valley 78, Dell Rapids 33

DeSmet 55, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 22

Deubrook 46, Colman-Egan 39

Elk Point-Jefferson 43, Beresford 23

Faith 46, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 41

Faulkton 62, Langford 29

Garretson 56, Flandreau 49

Highmore-Harrold 56, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 52

Lakota Tech 71, Rapid City Christian 63

LeMars, Iowa 61, Vermillion 37

Platte-Geddes 61, Bon Homme 44

Redfield 49, Clark/Willow Lake 39

Scotland 59, Gregory 47

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 74, Brookings 39

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 54, Yankton 44

Tea Area 59, Lennox 45

Wagner 66, Chamberlain 50

Webster 51, Tiospa Zina Tribal 35

Winner 51, Pierre 44

Wolsey-Wessington 66, Iroquois 30

DWU/Culver's Classic=

Bridgewater-Emery 53, Burke 44

Corsica/Stickney 64, Herreid/Selby Area 53

Hanson 45, Kimball/White Lake 25

Howard 73, Lyman 45

Menno 50, Jones County 28

St. Thomas More 61, Sioux Falls Christian 40

White River 62, Viborg-Hurley 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

New Underwood vs. Bennett County, ccd.

